He died in 2019 and was just 40 years old. Although it’s not known if he had an autopsy, it’s known that actor Sebastián Ferrat, who appeared on the series El Señor de los Cielos, died of cysticercosis, a terrible disease caused by a parasite that nests in the organs and causes terrible damage until it kills, according to Publimetro. On December 29, 2019 the actor, known for appearing on the popular Telemundo series that talks about the history of drug traffickers in Mexico, died. His passing caused great pain in the world of television, since he was barely 40 years old. SEBASTIÁN FERRAT WAS HOSPITALIZED Sebastián Ferrat was hospitalized for several months receiving treatment. Although cysticercosis isn’t always fatal, it can damage different areas of the body such as the brain, eyes, heart and spine. In some cases it ends in tragedy. The news of Ferrat’s death also shocked the fans of the series who couldn’t believe what had happened so many people shared tributes to the actor, who died at the height of his career, on social media.

WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM? He apparently caught the parasite from eating undercooked pork. Cysticercosis is an infection caused by a parasite called Taenia solium, which can stick to the muscles without causing symptoms. But, it can also reproduce and migrate to other areas of the body. Experts point out that, if the latter happens, the antiparasitic treatment is not the same for everyone, it depends on the affected area and not all patients react favorably.

HE SPENT MONTHS IN THE HOSPITAL According to Televisa News, the actor spent his last months of life in a hospital bed. However, the family kept his condition private. Still, his death devastated his colleagues and above all, his fans. The actor was born in Mexicali, Baja California, and little by little he made his way into the world of acting. His performance on the popular series opened the doors to fame and he was already recognized worldwide for his role as 'The Marked'.

IT WAS A TRAGEDY In one of his last posts, the actor wrote a message addressed to his family, friends and followers: "Hello everyone, I'm fine, don't worry, I'm just a little far from the networks, thank you very much for your support and comments." No more was heard from him until he passed away. Upon learning of his passing, actor, Derek Luken sent a message on social media: "One of my first plays was with you, friend. Me 17 and you 19 in Mexicali. We met again in Mexico living our dreams. Today I find out about your passing… With a lot of pain. Light on your way and Thank you for everything shared. I love you. RIP."