Know what forms you need to file your taxes.

Make sure the information presented is verifiable.

Learn the most efficient way to fill out tax forms.

Which form do I need to file my taxes? If you are preparing all the documentation you need to file your taxes, it is necessary to know which forms apply to your current financial situation.

Some of the information relevant to filing your taxes includes medical reimbursements, dividends obtained from the rental or sale of a property, investments and any other record of income for the year.

4. What forms do I need to file my taxes? W-2

The answer to what forms you need to file your taxes may vary depending on the type of work you do or your economic activities. A W-2 form must be submitted by all taxpayers who receive remuneration from an employer for services rendered, whether temporary or permanent. In cases where the payment is not in cash, it is considered mandatory to report payments for amounts over $600.

The form must contain all the details about the amount received by the worker, as well as their employee number, Social Security number, name, address, zip code, taxes withheld for medical benefits such as Medicare and all payments received, including bonuses, tips and other compensation.