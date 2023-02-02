Taxes: How much is my standard deduction?

April 18 is the deadline to file your tax return.

Know what a standard deduction is and why it works for you.

Find who a standard deduction applies to.

What is the standard tax deduction for 2023? Find out everything about it! Tuesday, April 18, is the Internal Revenue Service deadline to file your tax return. First, you need to decide whether you will claim the standard or itemized deduction.

Find out when it makes sense to claim the standard deduction and what you need to do. Ultimately, it’s about paying the least amount of taxes possible. We tell you how!

What is the standard tax deduction? According to Internal Revenue Service, the standard deduction is a specific amount that reduces the amount of total income that you owe taxes on.

The standard deduction consists of the total amount established for the tax year plus the amount of money accumulated by factors such as age. Each year, the standard deduction is adjusted for inflation and varies depending on the data provided by the taxpayer. For example, whether you are married, widowed or head of household.