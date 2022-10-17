The IRS will send letters this week.

Who could be eligible for money?

Many have not claimed stimulus payments. The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that it will send more than nine million letters to citizens who could qualify “for a variety of key tax benefits” and thus receive thousands of dollars in payments. Payments are available, in whole or in part, thanks to the various programs overseen by the IRS, such as the 2021 Recovery Refund Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, among others. Who will receive one of the letters from the IRS? According to a release that was reviewed by MundoNOW, the lucky recipients will be those taxpayers who qualify for the Child Tax Credit (CTC), the Recovery Refund Credit (RRC), or the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), but did not claim them. “The IRS wants to remind potentially eligible individuals, especially families, that they may qualify for these valuable tax credits,” said Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner, regarding tax benefits expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Good news for Hispanics about the IRS letters The tax agency reported that the letters would be sent in both English and Spanish and will contain a “brief description of each of these three credits,” according to the statement. The only way to access the thousands of dollars available will be by filing your 2021 tax return. The IRS commissioner noted that even people who are not required to file a tax return can access these tax credits. “We don’t want people to overlook these tax credits, and the letters will remind people of their potential eligibility and the steps they can take,” Rettig said.

Many qualify for these payments According to the IRS announcement on the letters going out this week, many people in the United States now qualify for these expanded tax credits "even if they have little or no income from a job, business or other source." Because of this, the agency reported that people should file their 2021 tax return, even if they haven't in previous years. The Treasury's Office of Tax Analysis was in charge of determining who would receive the letters.

What is the fastest way to get payments? "The letters are similar to a special mailing from the IRS made in September 2020 encouraging 9 million potential non-filers to file a tax return for the first economic impact payment," the IRS said in the aforementioned statement. Additionally, the agency noted that the easiest and fastest way to get a refund is to "file an accurate return electronically and choose direct deposit." To this end, the IRS provided that the "Free File" tool, which allows you to file a refund online and for free, will remain open until November 17.