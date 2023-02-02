Taxes: Do I qualify for the retirement savings contribution credit?

Americans save an average of $141,524 for retirement.

Some savings contributions may qualify for tax relief.

Learn about the retirement savings contribution credit.

Do you qualify for the retirement savings contribution credit? Saving for retirement? According to a Vanguard report titled, “How America Saves”, in 2022 the average American had a retirement savings of $141,524.

In the United States, most seniors retire at age 65. At this age, some may qualify for a variety of tax relief programs such as the retirement savings contribution credit. Learn what it is and how to claim it!

What is the retirement savings contribution credit?

This is one of the least known by taxpayers. According to a survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, only 12% of the US population with an income of less than $50,000 per year is aware of this credit.

If an individual makes certain types of contributions to an employee retirement savings plan, IRA, or Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account, then they may be eligible to claim this tax credit.