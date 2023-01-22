What did Bruce Lee’s autopsy reveal about his unexpected death?

Bruce Lee, actor and martial arts teacher, died at the age of 32.

There are many questions regarding his untimely death.

What did his autopsy reveal?

Considered by critics, experts, the media and great martial artists as the most influential martial artist of all time, Bruce Lee died a few months before his 33rd birthday in highly suspicious circumstances that made his fans fear the worst.

It should be noted that, months before his death, which occurred on July 20, 1973, the philosopher and writer had also fainted several times, although he managed to recover very quickly. While filming one of his movies, Enter the Dragon, Lee began to feel unwell and while going to the bathroom, he vomited and began convulsing until he lost consciousness.

Could Bruce Lee’s death have been prevented?

If he had been treated in time it’s possible Bruce Lee’s life could have been saved, although his neurosurgeon did not have an explanation for his brain swelling. As the days went by, Lee was able to recover satisfactorily, although at first he could not utter a word. Nobody imagined what would happen weeks later.

He was examined by doctors at UCLA in California, who found that the actor, remembered for playing Kato in the television series The Green Hornet, had the health and body of an 18-year-old. No anomaly was detected at that time and they explained to him that what had happened to him is known as cerebral edema. (Filed as: Bruce Lee Autopsy)