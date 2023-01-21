Did Walt Disney have an autopsy or was he frozen alive?

What happened when Walt Disney died?

Did the Mickey Mouse creator have an autopsy?

Was Walt Disney cryogenically frozen?

Walt Disney’s death shook the world because he was such a legendary figure for children everywhere. The creator of Mickey Mouse and other childhood icons died in 1966.

After Disney’s death, the most impressive theories about what happened to his body emerged and continue to attract attention on social media today. One of the most persistent is that the animated movie mogul was cryogenically frozen and his body is being stored until we have the technology to revive him.

DID WALT DISNEY HAVE AN AUTOPSY?

On December 15, 1966, the entire world was in mourning over the news that Walter Elias Disney, better known as Walt Disney, had passed away. The animation pioneer died after undergoing aggressive treatment for cancer in one of his lungs.

At that time, information about his autopsy was not disclosed so there were many questions about his death. According to the Los Angeles Times media archives, Walt Disney died around 9:45 am at St. Joseph Hospital. At that time both the doctors and the Disney studio, refused to discuss his cause of death.