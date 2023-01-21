Did Walt Disney have an autopsy or was he frozen alive?
What happened when Walt Disney died? Did the creator of Mickey Mouse have an autopsy? Was Walt Disney cryogenically frozen?
- What happened when Walt Disney died?
- Did the Mickey Mouse creator have an autopsy?
- Was Walt Disney cryogenically frozen?
Walt Disney’s death shook the world because he was such a legendary figure for children everywhere. The creator of Mickey Mouse and other childhood icons died in 1966.
After Disney’s death, the most impressive theories about what happened to his body emerged and continue to attract attention on social media today. One of the most persistent is that the animated movie mogul was cryogenically frozen and his body is being stored until we have the technology to revive him.
DID WALT DISNEY HAVE AN AUTOPSY?
On December 15, 1966, the entire world was in mourning over the news that Walter Elias Disney, better known as Walt Disney, had passed away. The animation pioneer died after undergoing aggressive treatment for cancer in one of his lungs.
At that time, information about his autopsy was not disclosed so there were many questions about his death. According to the Los Angeles Times media archives, Walt Disney died around 9:45 am at St. Joseph Hospital. At that time both the doctors and the Disney studio, refused to discuss his cause of death.
What happened to Walt Disney?
The Los Angeles Times notes in its 1966 article that at that time, “They only said that he died of acute circulatory collapse.” Shortly after, the truth would reach the whole world when his cause of death was confirmed but they reported that “a cardiologist was next to him when he passed away.”
According to Infobae, the artist and one of the most relevant figures in the world of cinema and creator of childhood fantasies, began to decline in November 1966. He began to have symptoms that concerned his doctors. Severe leg and neck pain led to his lung cancer diagnosis.
What was his prognosis?
After going to the doctor for the pain, Walt Disney was warned that he should rest more. Infobae reported that his doctor eventually ordered x-rays, which led to his being diagnosed with lung cancer.
The animator had been a smoker for years and it had affected his health. The x-rays revealed a walnut-sized tumor, which was immediately removed. Filed Under: Walt Disney Autopsy
Was he cryogenically frozen?
The disease ended up weakening Walt Disney and he was hospitalized. His studio said he was just having “routine checks”, according to Infobae. However, after his death the truth came out about how sick he had been.
Because of all the secrecy surrounding his illness, strange theories cropped up surrounding his death. One of the most persistent was that Walt Disney’s body was cryogenically frozen and is under one of his popular theme parks waiting for the technology to revive him. However, the reality was that his body was cremated by his family.