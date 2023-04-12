A video of the murder of Joan Sebastian’s nephew resurfaces
Video resurfaces showing the murder of Hugo Figueroa, Joan Sebastian's nephew. This after his son Julián Figueroa's death. Hugo was brutally murdered.
- Video resurfaces showing the murder of Hugo Figueroa, Joan Sebastian’s nephew.
- This comes on the heels of his son Julián Figueroa’s death.
- Hugo was brutally murdered.
Video resurfaces showing the murder of Hugo Figueroa, Joan Sebastian’s nephew. This comes on the heels of Julián Figueroa’s death. He was the son of Maribel Guardia and the singer. When the video first came out it shocked to all of Mexico, since he was killed in such a unique way.
Although at first the victim’s identity was not known, hours later authorities confirmed that it was Hugo Figueroa, according to El Imparcial. The video first came out in February 2019. The 20-second clip made a huge impact.
BLOODY VIDEO OF HUGO FIGUEROA’S MURDER
Several organized crime groups have taken over some areas of Mexico and they kill their enemies, including civilians, authorities and even artists. On this occasion they did not care that Hugo Figueroa was Joan Sebastian’s nephew.
His killers accused him of doing something that was never proven. Hugo was brutally executed in broad daylight and they recorded the video to intimidate other people. It worked to terrorize his family and others connected to him.
HE WAS TIED TO A TREE
In the video you can see Hugo Figueroa tied to a tree and the men say: “You go and chin… to your ma… son of your pe… mother, you don’t play with the people of the hill, dude. Let’s see… So you can learn.” Then they shot him.
Although he immediately fell to the ground, the killers continued firing at him for several minutes. Later, it was confirmed that the man in the video was Joan Sebastian’s nephew.
PEOPLE CRITICIZE RELEASING THE VIDEO
Quickly people began to comment: “Please, this video is cruel, very cruel and it is terrible for the family of the victim, yes and the media are only doing what they do to have an audience, and they succeed, people are watching it, including everyone here who is complaining. Or can they say they didn’t see it?” “The limits are exceeded.”
“Damn murderers! Cowards, I hope a meteorite falls on them and they are exterminated from this world once and for all damn scourges! What impotence. This world is rotten.”