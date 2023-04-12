A video of the murder of Joan Sebastian’s nephew resurfaces

Video resurfaces showing the murder of Hugo Figueroa, Joan Sebastian’s nephew.

Video resurfaces showing the murder of Hugo Figueroa, Joan Sebastian’s nephew. This comes on the heels of Julián Figueroa’s death. He was the son of Maribel Guardia and the singer. When the video first came out it shocked to all of Mexico, since he was killed in such a unique way.

Although at first the victim’s identity was not known, hours later authorities confirmed that it was Hugo Figueroa, according to El Imparcial. The video first came out in February 2019. The 20-second clip made a huge impact.

BLOODY VIDEO OF HUGO FIGUEROA’S MURDER

Several organized crime groups have taken over some areas of Mexico and they kill their enemies, including civilians, authorities and even artists. On this occasion they did not care that Hugo Figueroa was Joan Sebastian’s nephew.

His killers accused him of doing something that was never proven. Hugo was brutally executed in broad daylight and they recorded the video to intimidate other people. It worked to terrorize his family and others connected to him.