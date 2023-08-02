Search

Inicio » English » Entertainment » Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation at 39

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation at 39

By 
Shutter
  • Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation.
  • She was on an extreme fruit-based diet.
  • Friends and family had been worried about her.

Vegan influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, dies from suspected starvation after attempting to live on a raw fruit-based diet.

She was 39 years old and shared her extreme diet on social media. She passed away on July 21, but her death was only recently reported.

The social media star lived on a strict raw vegan diet, according to The Sun.

A vegan influencer’s tragic death

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation at 39
Foto: Shutterstock

Sad news for the vegan community as influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away after living on a fruit-based diet.

Samsonova, known for her vegan lifestyle, shared details of her strict eating habits with her followers.

Her diet focused on fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, smoothies and juices and she believed this provided all necessary nutrients.

Unfortunately, her strict eating regimen turned out to be very unhealthy.

Zhanna Samsonova dies of starvation

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies
Foto: Shutterstock

Doctors explain that a fruit-only diet lacks proteins, healthy fats and essential vitamins and minerals.

The risks of extreme diets are a topic of debate in the scientific and medical community due to their potential dangers.

Although a plant-based diet can be beneficial, it’s important to have adequate diversity and nutritional balance.

This tragic case is not unique, as other similar incidents have been reported, highlighting the need for expert nutritional guidance.

Warning about the risks of extreme diets

Vegan influencer dies at 39
Foto: Shutterstock

Samsonova stood out on social media for promoting veganism and portraying a supposedly healthy lifestyle, according to The Sun.

The news that Zhanna Samsonova died of starvation has sparked an online debate about the responsibility of public figures and social media in promoting extreme diets.

Many argue that influencers should share nutrition and health information responsibly, based on scientific evidence.

In conclusion, Zhanna Samsonova’s tragic death is a painful reminder of the dangers of extreme diets.

Responsibility of influencers and social media

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova dies
Foto: Shutterstock

It is worth noting the importance of eating a balanced and adequate diet and consulting professionals before starting any extreme eating plan.

Zhanna’s mother, Vera Samsonova, stated that her daughter had contracted an «infection similar to cholera,» however, her official cause of death is unknown.

This case should serve as a warning and it underscores the importance of seeking professional guidance before making drastic changes to one’s diet.

Zhanna will be remembered not only for her passion for veganism but also as a tragic victim of a dietary choice that cost her life.

Entertainment
Celebrities
