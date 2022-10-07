Former University of Arizona student shoots and kills professor on campus

A former University of Arizona student shoots a professor.

The ex-student started shooting on campus.

“Someone recognized the student and knew he was not allowed inside the building,” authorities said. SHOOTING ON UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA CAMPUS. A former University of Arizona student walked onto campus armed and began shooting inside the John W. Harshbarger building. A professor was killed in the attack and university authorities were forced to suspend classes and close the school. Police at the University of Arizona said a 911 call on Wednesday reported the unauthorized presence of a former student in the John W. Harshbarger building, where he wasn’t supposed to be. Moments later tragedy struck. Former University of Arizona student begins shooting inside a campus building At around 1:59 p.m., authorities received the alert and just after shots were heard, the gunman ran out of the building. A university professor was shot dead in front of witnesses. Quickly, the police identified the killer as 46-year-old Murad Dervish. Initially, the authorities said they were unaware of the relationship between Dervish and the professor, but it was later learned that he had been a student of the victim.

How did police identify the shooter? Murad Dervish shot the professor, who was rushed to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries in the emergency room. Local media reported that two people had witnessed the deadly shooting. “Someone recognized the student and knew he was not allowed inside the building,” said UA Police Chief Paula Balafas. “This is a tremendously tragic event. We feel incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues and our hearts definitely go out to them.”

Everyone ordered to leave campus After the shooting, university authorities were forced to suspend classes for the rest of the day and close the school. “We just wanted people to leave campus,” Balafas added. “We had a lot of people around the scene… it was easier for us to be able to ask everyone to leave.” The man who was shot to death on campus was identified as Thomas Meixner. “We have lost a beloved member of our University of Arizona community, Dr. Thomas Meixner, professor and department chair of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences,” the university said in a statement release.

The suspect is under arrest Just three hours after the shooting, Dervish was pulled over during a traffic stop, police said. “Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the shooting that occurred today on the main campus of the University of Arizona,” the institution confirmed in a statement on Twitter. “This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I mourn with you for the loss, and feel especially pain for Tom’s family members, colleagues, and students. I encourage you to have compassion for each other and take care of yourselves and those around you during this difficult time,” wrote university president Robert C. Robbins, who also made professional help available to the community for those who needed it.