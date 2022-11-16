Two killed by missiles in Poland, NATO territory (PHOTOS)
A missile strike in Przewodów, Poland has been confirmed. Poland's president says it appears to be an accident. There were two fatalities.
Two killed by missiles in Poland: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and now it’s been reported that two missiles fell in Poland, where two fatalities have been reported so far, according to El Español.
Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder stated: “It cannot be corroborated that Russian missiles have hit Poland.” The missiles fell on Przewodów. Police who confirmed the explosions in that area, however no further details have been revealed in this regard.
Urgent meeting called
Despite the fact that no further details about this incident have been released and only two deaths were confirmed, Poland’s government reported on Twitter that it is going to summon the media to reveal more details about the missiles.
According to El Español, Mateusz Morawiecki announced that he will have an urgent meeting with the Committee on National Security and Defense. Government spokesperson @PiotrMuller said: "Due to the crisis, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM in consultation with @prezydentpl @AndrzejDuda ordered a meeting at @BBN_PL with members of the Committee on National Security and Defence."
Russian Airstrikes Rock Ukraine and cause blackouts
Russian airstrikes on energy and other facilities rocked Ukraine from east to west on Tuesday, triggering extensive blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hold on” while neighborhoods lost power.
The airstrike, which caused at least one death in a residential building in the capital Kyiv, comes after several days of euphoria in Ukraine, following one of its biggest military victories in the nearly nine months since the invasion began: the recovery of the southern city of Kherson.
At least a dozen regions reported attacks, which caused several emergency blackouts
Russia fired around 100 missiles, according to the Ukrainian air force spokesman. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put the number at 85. Zelenskyy warned that more attacks could come, but promised defiantly, with a shake of his fist: “We will survive everything.” The Associated Press reported that a senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, called the missile launch “another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities.”
"Most of the attacks were registered in the center and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very complicated," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram. In recent months, as its battlefield defeats have accumulated, Russia has increasingly resorted to attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, apparently hoping to take advantage of the impending winter to leave people in the cold and dark.