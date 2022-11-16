A missile strike in Przewodów, Poland has been confirmed.

Poland’s president says it appears to be an accident.

Two missiles fell in Poland, two deaths have been reported.

Two killed by missiles in Poland: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues and now it’s been reported that two missiles fell in Poland, where two fatalities have been reported so far, according to El Español.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder stated: “It cannot be corroborated that Russian missiles have hit Poland.” The missiles fell on Przewodów. Police who confirmed the explosions in that area, however no further details have been revealed in this regard.

Urgent meeting called

Despite the fact that no further details about this incident have been released and only two deaths were confirmed, Poland’s government reported on Twitter that it is going to summon the media to reveal more details about the missiles.

According to El Español, Mateusz Morawiecki announced that he will have an urgent meeting with the Committee on National Security and Defense. Government spokesperson @PiotrMuller said: “Due to the crisis, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM in consultation with @prezydentpl @AndrzejDuda ordered a meeting at @BBN_PL with members of the Committee on National Security and Defence.” Filed Under: Two missile deaths Poland