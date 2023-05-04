Trump loses it and throws a reporter’s phones during a tirade

Former President Donald Trump threw a reporter’s phones.

Trump throws cell phones. Former President Donald Trump is in the eye of the hurricane once again after losing his temper at a journalist. According to the clip that was released, the Republican candidate was asked about the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation and like Bad Bunny, he threw the reporter’s phones.

Trump began the year railing against the multiple investigations into his various alleged crimes. At the moment, he is still running to be the Republican presidential candidate and insists it’s all an attempt to oppress him.

Former President Donald Trump is making headlines after a video was released involving NBC reporter, Vaughn Hillyard. He was asking him about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Trump lost his temper.

“We did nothing wrong. This is fake news, and NBC is one of the worst. Don’t ask me any more questions,” Donald Trump exclaimed, according to Vanity Fair. He then grabbed Hillyard’s two cell phones and threw them.