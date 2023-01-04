Bad Bunny threw a fan’s cell phone into the ocean.

He says the person was being disrespectful.

He explained why he did it on social media. Bad Bunny is in the middle of a controversy that arose after he threw the cell phone of a fan who was taking a video of him. The video has been shared on social media and Bad Bunny has been criticized for it. The Puerto Rican rapper was partying, celebrating, walking down the street, when a fan began to record him. Immediately, Bad Bunny took the person’s cell phone, threw it into the ocean and laughed. Bad Bunny throws a fan’s cell phone into the ocean Some videos were posted on Twitter that show Bad Bunny walking down the street, dancing and celebrating with a group of friends. A fan approaches and starts walking next to him while recording on their phone. Bad Bunny approaches the camera and smiles before snatching the cell phone from the person’s hand and throwing it into the nearby ocean. The fan’s reaction speaks for itself, she was silent while Bad Bunny’s companions watched and laughed.

Bad Bunny says the fan was disrespectful After throwing the fan’s cell phone into the water, Bad Bunny said, “Don’t disrespect me,” as he continues walking. In the background you can hear people saying: “It can’t be!” and “Wow!” At the end of the video, the number one rapper on Spotify is heard saying: “You don’t have to make fun of it.” Saying that the fan’s approaching him and recording was disrespectful. In addition, in the background you can hear some of his fans yelled at him: “Benito, we love you as you are!”

Bad Bunny talks about the phone controversy After the explosive controversy, Bad Bunny posted a few words about it on Twitter. He said that if he is approached in a respectful manner or the person asks him for permission for a photo, he has no problem. However, Bad Bunny said that what happened in this case was disrespectful because the fan allegedly approached him and invaded his personal space, beginning to take a video without first asking for permission or greeting him.

Bad Bunny fans ask what happened After the controversy with the artist, his fans took to social media where they questioned his actions. They also said that no matter how disrespectful the fan was, he should not have thrown their cell phone into the ocean. The comments on the post are divided between people who defend the artist and others who criticize him. There was even a fan who told about talking with Bad Bunny but not before asking his permission.