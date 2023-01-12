BIZARRE: Time traveller Eno Alaric says there will be an alien war

“Time traveller from 2671” warns of alien war.

Enoc Alaric claims to be able to travel into the future.

Will it a real life Star Wars?

A TikToker who claims to be a “time traveler from the year 2671” has warned that the world is on the verge of destruction by an alleged interplanetary war and that only the best will be chosen to save it. Many internet users are taking him seriously.

Eno Alaric, also known as @theradianttimetraveller, has gained more than 26,000 TikTok followers for posting warnings about supposed future events, although none of them have arrived yet. So what will happen in 2023?

2023 predictions!

Alaric has stated that a twin planet Earth will be discovered, there will be extraterrestrial visitors, and even portals to other dimensions will open. Now he says that 8,000 people will be chosen to save the planet from a war.

In the video, which already has over 40,000 likes, Eno says, “ATTENTION! I am a time traveler from 2671. 8,000 people will be chosen to be the saviors of humanity… The world they call home, Earth, is on the brink of destruction due to a hostile alien species.”