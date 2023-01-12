BIZARRE: Time traveller Eno Alaric says there will be an alien war
"Time traveller from 2671" warns of alien war. Enoc Alaric claims to be able to travel into the future. Will it a real life 'Star Wars'?
A TikToker who claims to be a “time traveler from the year 2671” has warned that the world is on the verge of destruction by an alleged interplanetary war and that only the best will be chosen to save it. Many internet users are taking him seriously.
Eno Alaric, also known as @theradianttimetraveller, has gained more than 26,000 TikTok followers for posting warnings about supposed future events, although none of them have arrived yet. So what will happen in 2023?
2023 predictions!
Alaric has stated that a twin planet Earth will be discovered, there will be extraterrestrial visitors, and even portals to other dimensions will open. Now he says that 8,000 people will be chosen to save the planet from a war.
In the video, which already has over 40,000 likes, Eno says, “ATTENTION! I am a time traveler from 2671. 8,000 people will be chosen to be the saviors of humanity… The world they call home, Earth, is on the brink of destruction due to a hostile alien species.”
Inhabitants of the Earth will be taken to another planet
Another alien, known as “The Champion” will take some people to another habitable planet and choose the best people who will keep everyone alive.” However, he never gave a date when this would happen and everyone has branded him a fake.
TikTok users began arguing in the comments of the video since some are true believers and others think it's all a joke. What will be the truth?
More Predictions from time traveller Eno Alaric
In previous posts, Eno said that a group of four teenagers will discover ancient ruins on February 6 and that a device will open a wormhole to other galaxies. This video has caused quite a stir among his followers. WATCH VIDEO HERE
Followers rejected the outlandish claims, saying his earlier "predictions" didn't hold up. One of them said: "And the 10 people with superpowers? That did not happen," referring to another of Alaric's videos.
Is time travel possible?
Time travel could theoretically be possible, but in a recent study, University of Maryland researchers Igor Smolyaninov and Yu-Ju Hung found that it is impossible. The authors explained that time travel is practically impossible since time cannot fold in on itself and it is not possible to undo events that have already occurred.
Smolyaninov and Yu-Ju Hung argued that particles in the universe cannot go back in time. However, the scientists accepted that the results are not conclusive and there should be more before they are positive.