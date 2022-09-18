The first trailer for The Mandalorian 3 is now available.

Disney announces when it will premiere.

It will be available on Disney+.

Fans of the popular streaming show brought to life by Lucas Film and Disney quickly made the news of the return of ‘Mando’ go viral. But when does the third season of The Mandalorian premiere? Here are all the details.

According to HiperTextual, Disney and Lucasfilm took advantage of the D23 Expo to share the first trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian. The series, if no problem arises, will be released in early 2023.

When does the third season of The Mandalorian premiere?

The first trailer presented by the major entertainment companies reveals what fans have suspected for a long time: Bo-Katan Kryze will have more weight than ever and other Mandalorians will join a story that promises to have everyone on the edge of their seats.

The story that follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ended its second season with a heartbreaking farewell when Luke Skywalker took little Grogu away to be trained in the Jedi way. What will Command do now?