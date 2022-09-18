When does the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ premiere?
The first trailer for The Mandalorian 3 is now available. Disney announces its next premiere. It will be available on Disney+.
Fans of the popular streaming show brought to life by Lucas Film and Disney quickly made the news of the return of ‘Mando’ go viral. But when does the third season of The Mandalorian premiere? Here are all the details.
According to HiperTextual, Disney and Lucasfilm took advantage of the D23 Expo to share the first trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian. The series, if no problem arises, will be released in early 2023.
The first trailer presented by the major entertainment companies reveals what fans have suspected for a long time: Bo-Katan Kryze will have more weight than ever and other Mandalorians will join a story that promises to have everyone on the edge of their seats.
The story that follows the adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) ended its second season with a heartbreaking farewell when Luke Skywalker took little Grogu away to be trained in the Jedi way. What will Command do now?
Lucas Film and Disney
The series continues under Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment and Golem Creations production, with Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) serving as showrunner. Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and actor Carl Weathers are among the directors of the new episodes, according to Cine Premiere.
The trailer was presented yesterday at the D23 Expo after John Favreau and Dave Filoni spoke a little about the production of the new season and the trailer was shared through official Disney social networks, causing hundreds of reactions.
An ‘impressive’ plot
The preview of The Mandalorian Season 3 brings surprises and some characters from the recent sequels of Star Wars. Bo-Katan will play a greater role in the story this time around and could possibly become the center of attention.
The preview gives us a brief look at the story of The Mandalorian 3, which will focus on Din Djarin trying to regain his honor after his defection for breaking the Mandalorian creed. Also, this time there will be a conflict between the Mandalorian and Bo-Katan.
The Mandalorian 3 will hit screens in February 2023
Mando and Bo will have to break their friendship to see who will keep the Dark Saber and neither is willing to give up their power. In the past during the Clone Wars, the empire managed to defeat the Mandalores and their people on the Night of a Thousand Tears, where Moff Gideon managed to steal the Dark Saber, according to SDP News.
Finally according to Cine Premiere fans of the world of Star Wars and Disney would be able to enjoy The Mandalorian 3 in February 2023 Click here to see the preview of The Mandalorian 3.