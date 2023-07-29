Search

Inicio » English » Today » ‘The Simpsons’ predicts the end of the world

'The Simpsons' predicts the end of the world

By 
Simpson fin del mundo
  • The Simpsons does it again.
  • The animated series makes a terrifying prediction about the end of the world.
  • When will the apocalypse happen?

The Simpsons predicts the end of the world

The Simpsons predict the end of the world
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Once again, the iconic series, The Simpsons, has sparked discussions as rumors circulate about its ability to predict future events. In a recent episode, it appears that the cartoon family may have foreseen the end of the world, adding to their reputation for uncanny predictions.

Homer Simpson takes the center stage in this alleged prediction of the apocalypse. The scene unfolds in episode 9 of season 24, aptly titled Homer Goes to Prep School.

What is the theory of the apocalypse based on The Simpsons?

What is the theory of the Apocalypse?
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

In this particular episode, Homer joins a survivalist group led by a retreat organizer preparing for the apocalypse. The episode reveals a specific date that marks the end of the world within the series. However, this date seems to coincide with other numbers, giving rise to a theory, according to Cronista.

According to The Simpsons, the world will end on September 24. Interestingly, fans have speculated that this date might be more than just a mere plot point, suggesting it could be a hidden prediction since it corresponds to the episode and season of the show, being episode 9 of season 24.

When is the supposed date of the final judgment?

When is the supposed date of the final judgment?
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

It is important to note that the animated series presents the possibility of a blackout in Springfield, caused by a failure at the nuclear power plant where Homer works. This hypothetical scenario would result in the entire city losing electricity and rendering all electronic devices inoperative.

As for the supposed date of humanity’s end, according to The Simpsons, it is September 24th. However, The Associated Press points out there is nothing to support this claim.

Many correct predictions

The correct predictions
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Over the years, The Simpsons is been recognized for its prophetic ability to anticipate significant world events. This phenomenon has fueled speculation and captivated audiences for some time.

Indeed, The Simpsons animated series has been remarkably accurate in foreseeing future events. From predicting the rise of Donald Trump to the introduction of the iPhone, the show has made several eerily accurate forecasts that have come true over the years.

Today
