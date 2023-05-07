The legacy of Cesar Chávez: 4 surprising facts about the activist

The life of organizer and activist César Chávez.

Learn about his legacy as founder of United Farm Workers.

We have 4 surprising facts about this inspirational figure.

The legacy of César Chávez forever changed how farmers are viewed. Thanks to him, the United Farm Workers was created and made changes to ensure safe working conditions for all farm workers, although this did not come without a struggle.

Many of César Chávez’s actions generated harsh criticism because the methods he used to fight for the dignity of farm workers were seen as discriminatory towards the undocumented. Despite this, he is seen as one of the most important figures in the civil rights movement.

WHO WAS CESAR CHAVEZ?

Cesario Estrada Chávez was an activist and union leader born in Yuma, Arizona on March 31, 1927. Belonging to a Mexican-American family, the activist’s life was marked by numerous struggles, both personal and political.

While alive, he managed to end the Bracero Program, in which the United States imported Mexican labor to work in the fields. Over time, the fight for decent working conditions led César Chávez to become a strong defender of labor rights, which eventually led to the formation of the United Farm Workers, one of his greatest achievements.