The Hummer, Valentín Elizalde’s murderer, is extradited to the US

The Hummer, Valentín Elizalde’s murderer, arrives in the United States.

He could face a life sentence.

He was the leader of the Zetas Cartel and a former Mexican military officer. THE HUMMER IS EXTRADITED! The murder of Valentín Elizalde marked Mexican music. The Sinaloan singer was shot when leaving one of his concerts in 2006 and the incident was a complete mystery. Shortly after, it was announced that Jaime González Durón, the “Hummer”, was the alleged murderer of the Vete Ya singer. Now, the alleged murderer of the regional Mexican singer is being tried in the United States after US authorities requested his extradition. The Hummer could face a life sentence or, in the best case, a minimum sentence of 10 years if he is found guilty. Although of course, in Mexico his sentence is still pending. THE HUMMER IS EXTRADITED Mexican authorities confirmed the extradition of Jaime González Durón who was the leader of the Los Zetas criminal organization and is believed to be a former member of the Mexican Armed Forces. The United States Department of Justice confirmed singer Valentín Elizalde’s alleged murderer, will be tried in a D.C. court. “Jaime González Durán, a Mexican national, appeared today for the first time before the US District Court for the District of Columbia to face international drug charges,” the Justice Department said in a press release dated Friday, October 21.

Which cartel did Jaime González Durán work for? The DOJ indicated that the accusations against González Durán go back to the years 2000 to 2010, when the rank he had within the Los Zetas criminal organization was investigated and they indicated that he was known as “The Boss of the Plaza”. “According to allegations contained in court documents, between 2000 and February 2010, González Durán, alias the Hummer, 46, was a high-ranking member of Los Zetas. Together, Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel, known collectively as “La Compañía”, were a violent transnational drug trafficking organization based in Mexico that engaged in the manufacture, distribution and importation of tons of cocaine and marijuana from Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, Panama and other places to the United States,” they indicated.

When the extradition requested? The DOJ noted in the brief that the federal grand jury in the District of Columbia had issued a fourth indictment against the Hummer in 2013. The alleged leader of Los Zetas was accused of drug trafficking and he had a pending extradition order to the United States since 2015. “A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned a fourth indictment against González Durán on May 9, 2013. In October 2015, González Durán received a provisional arrest warrant requesting his extradition to the United States. González Durán remained in detention in Mexico pending his extradition. He was extradited from Mexico to the United States on October 20, 2022.” Filed Under: Murderer Valentín Elizalde extradited

What could González Durán’s sentence be? The Hummer could face life in prison or a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison if convicted. The DOJ also pointed out that in the United States he is being accused “of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana with the intention and knowing that these substances would be imported into the United States.” “If convicted, González Durán faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other legal factors,” reads the press release. Filed Under: Murderer Valentín Elizalde extradited