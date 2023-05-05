The death of Jenni Rivera: 4 chilling facts

The most dramatic details of the death of Jenni Rivera.

La Diva de la Banda was killed in a plane crash.

Four chilling facts about her death.

Four chilling facts about the death of Jenni Rivera! In 2012, the world lost Dolores Jannei Rivera who, for more than twenty years, topped the charts, filled stadiums like the Staples Center and became La Diva de la Banda, a distinction that will be hers forever.

Jenni Rivera’s artistic career is full of important events and feats. However, in her personal life, she was involved in several controversies that sometimes overshadowed her work as a singer. In December 2012, a tragic plane crash ended her life.

4. The plane disappeared from radar

On December 8, 2012, Jenni Rivera gave a concert at the Arena Monterrey, in Mexico. The next day, she had agreed to appear on La Voz… México, where she was a judge and coach. She took a private plane with four people from her staff to the show.

The plane took off at approximately 3:20 am on December 9, headed for Toluca, Mexico. However, 15 minutes after takeoff, the Monterrey control tower lost all contact with the aircraft. At first, it was speculated that there might be survivors, but finally the authorities found the pulverized remains of the aircraft near the municipality of Iturbide, in Nuevo León.