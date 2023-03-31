Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy: The Kim Kardashian of Mexican cartels

What Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy reveals.

She was known as the Kim Kardashian of cartels.

Chilling facts about the influencer’s mysterious death. What did Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy reveal? The death of this influencer is shrouded in mystery. According to various rumors, she was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel, however, she always denied being involved with organized crime. Learn more about Claudia Ochoa Félix her glamorous life. At the time of her death, she had more than 200,000 followers on social media and was linked to a criminal organizations. What did her autopsy reveal and what is known about her sudden passing? Who was Claudia Ochoa Felix? Claudia Berenice Ochoa Félix was born on January 15, 1987 in Culiacán Sinaloa. She dated Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, also known as El Chino Ántrax. He was the leader of a group with ties to El Mayo Zambada. The mother of three tried to keep a low profile personally, although on social media she exhibited a life of luxury and glamor. Ochoa was active on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, where she accumulated a large number of followers. She portrayed a lifestyle that included luxury sports cars, private jets, yachts, and guns. She became known as ‘the Kim Kardashian of organized crime’, due to her resemblance to the socialite.

The influencer had alleged links with the Sinaloa cartel Ochoa Félix’s life of luxury, and the subsequent arrest of her partner, Chino Antrax, led to rumors that she was actually one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartel. She always denied any links to organized crime despite sharing photographs where she’s holding firearms and taking luxurious trips in private planes. In June 2014, Claudia Ochoa Félix appeared before the press with her three children to read a statement in which she claimed to be a victim of harassment and defamation that put her life in danger. She said that she had studied nursing and that she did not appear in any of the photographs that the public shared on her social networks.

Claudia Ochoa Félix’s death What did Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy reveal? On September 13, 2019, the influencer went to a party in the center of Culiacán, accompanied by a man whose identity is unknown. On the morning of February 14, the man called the authorities to say Ochoa wasn’t breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was found in a bed and there were no signs of violence. Initially, the news indicated that she had overdosed but rumors about her death began to circulate, and many came to believe that it was a murder.

What Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy revealed Claudia Ochoa Félix’s autopsy, carried out by the Forensic Medical Service of Sinaloa, revealed that she had not been murdered, but that she died as a result of asphyxia due to bronchial aspiration due to the consumption of alcohol and other substances. The official cause of death seems to be consistent with the initial rumors of an overdose. With this, a chapter in the history of organized crime was closed, and Ochoa’s body was handed over to her family so that she could buried south of Culiacán.