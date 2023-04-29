Film icon Pedro Infante’s legacy.

His tragic death marked the end of an era in Mexican cinema.

These are Pedro Infante’s best films! Learn about the best Pedro Infante films! With a legacy of more than 60 films, four albums and several acting awards — including the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival — even 60 years after his death Pedro Infante continues to be an icon of Mexican music and cinema. His sudden and tragic death in 1957 marked the end of a successful career. Find out what his best movies are and why he is still beloved by Mexican audiences. 5. The best Pedro Infante films: Angelitos Negros Angelitos Negros is a film that addresses prejudices towards Black people in Mexico. In it, Infante played the role of José Carlos Ruiz, a singer who falls in love with and marries an upper-class woman. They have a daughter but, to the surprise of both, she is born with a skin tone that reveals her mother’s hidden heritage. Tragically, little by little, the girl learns that to win her mother’s love she must first change her skin color. This generates serious conflicts between her parents and reveals a hidden past for which Ana Luisa, the girl’s mother, must reflect and ask for forgiveness.

4. Nosotros los Pobres Nosotros los Pobres is a Mexican film that premiered in 1948. It explores economic inequalities and class struggles, as well as the positive side of living in a community where solidarity, joy and good humor are a daily part of life. In this film, Pedro Infante plays José ‘El Toro’, a young man committed to his family. Despite living in extreme poverty, he always finds a reason to smile and move forward, watching over the future of his niece, his sister and his girlfriend.

3. Los Tres Huastecos Like Nosotros los Pobres, Los Tres Huastecos was directed by Ismael Rodríguez, who was in charge of guiding Pedro Infante in one of his most demanding jobs. In this film he played three different characters: Victor, Juan de Dios and Lorenzo, three brothers separated at birth. Pedro Infante plays an atheist, a priest and an army captain, who, when they meet, face a series of confusion and adventures that end in the capture of a feared villain, nicknamed El Coyote. This earned him significant recognition from both fans and critics, who highlighted his acting ability in portraying three different characters.

2. Pepe el Toro In Pepe el Toro, Pedro Infante once again collaborated with the renowned director Ismael Rodríguez. This time, in the third part of the trilogy, which included Nosotros los Pobres and Ustedes los Ricos. In it, he reprises his role as Pepe ‘El Toro’, who this time is determined to overcome his financial difficulties through a new passion: boxing. The plot revolves around the main character’s economic struggles after having made some bad investments. In order to save his carpentry business, he starts boxing, which leads to a series of misfortunes that bring about major changes in his life.

1. The best films of Pedro Infante: Tizoc Tizoc, released a year before his death, was one of the best films of Pedro Infante’s career. His performance won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. In this film, he shared the screen with María Felix, who played María, a young Creole who learns to see in Tizoc a tender, kind and hard-working man. They begin a romantic relationship. This film is part of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, and was directed by Ismael Rodríguez.