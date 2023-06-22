Renowned Televisa journalist and radio host Nino Canún dies.

He hosted the popular program ¿Y Usted Qué Opina?

What happened to him?

Televisa journalist Nino Canún dies. The popular Mexican presenter, known for the ’90s show ¿Y Usted Qué Opina?, has passed away. The 84-year-old journalist had been having health problems and was connected to an oxygen tank.

Excelsior reported that fellow journalist Sergio Sarmiento was one of the first to announce his death on Twitter: «Nino Canún, television and radio journalist, dies. Host of the program ¿Y usted qué opina?.

Publimetro reported his family is planning a private funeral. Immediately people began commenting on social media. «We are going to miss him very much if he believed in press freedom and broke paradigms in the media.» «It is a shame to hear about this news,» some commented on Twitter.

«The great presenter Nino Canún passed away. I owe much of my training in the mass media to him. He had unparalleled intelligence and a prodigious memory. Very cultured. From the legendary hosts who are no many. A loving hug Nino where you are now,» stated columnist Alfredo Jalife-Rahme.