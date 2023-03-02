Tania Rincón announces she and her husband are divorcing!

Last week Andrea Legarreta announced her split.

Now, Tania Rincón says she and her husband are divorcing.

Are Hoy’s hosts cursed?

On social media, Tania Rincón has announced she is divorcing her children’s father Daniel Pérez. The short message upended social media. Well, just a few days ago, her co-host Andrea Legarreta revealed she and Erik Rubín are splitting.

In an Instagram story, Rincón and her husband invited their followers to see their latest post. Show business has been in complete chaos ever since Andres revealed to the world that she was in the middle of a divorce. Now one of her friends is going through the same thing.

“This decision has been hard, complicated, but everything we have done for more than 16 years has always been sheltered with a lot of love, with a lot of respect and we are going to stay with that,” explained the television presenter.

Tania Rincón shared a black and white photo of she and her husband along with their two children, Patricio and Amelia. They explain that they made that decision a few weeks ago and have now decided to make it public.