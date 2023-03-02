Tania Rincón announces she and her husband are divorcing!
Last week Andrea Legarreta announced her split. Now, Tania Rincón says she and her husband are divorcing. Are 'Hoy's' hosts cursed?
- Last week Andrea Legarreta announced her split.
- Now, Tania Rincón says she and her husband are divorcing.
- Are Hoy’s hosts cursed?
On social media, Tania Rincón has announced she is divorcing her children’s father Daniel Pérez. The short message upended social media. Well, just a few days ago, her co-host Andrea Legarreta revealed she and Erik Rubín are splitting.
In an Instagram story, Rincón and her husband invited their followers to see their latest post. Show business has been in complete chaos ever since Andres revealed to the world that she was in the middle of a divorce. Now one of her friends is going through the same thing.
Are Hoy’s hosts cursed?
“This decision has been hard, complicated, but everything we have done for more than 16 years has always been sheltered with a lot of love, with a lot of respect and we are going to stay with that,” explained the television presenter.
Tania Rincón shared a black and white photo of she and her husband along with their two children, Patricio and Amelia. They explain that they made that decision a few weeks ago and have now decided to make it public.
Is she copying Andrea?
“Today we want to share with you, Dani and I decided to separate and end our relationship as a couple in January. We made this decision out of our deep love and understanding that we will always have each other,” began the short message.
Despite no longer being together as a romantic couple, Tania and Daniel said that they will continue to be a family with their children.
Tania Rincón says she and her husband will co-parent
The message ended with a thank you to the people who have been supporting them in this process: “We have and will continue to form a beautiful family. We appreciate the love and support of our family and friends in this time of transition.”
For some time now, Instagram made it possible to do joint posts so that two people can share a post. That’s how Tania and her husband shared the news with their followers.
Tania Rincón deactivated the comments
Something that has attracted a lot of attention is that you cannot comment on this post. It seems that she and her future ex-husband deactivated them so people couldn’t weigh in on their announcement.
However, she has received comments about it on other posts: “I thought that your marriage was one of the strongest in the media.” “Curse of the Hoy program? Doña Galilea is missing.” “Unstoppable the separations of those on the program Hoy”