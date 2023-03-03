Exclusive interview with Juego de Mentiras stars.

Altair Jarabo, Maria Elisa Camargo and Rodrigo Guirao talk to MundoNow.

Find out about the new Telemundo thriller. On March 7th, the new Telemundo thriller Juego de Mentiras premieres. It’s a story of intrigue, mystery, passion and love. The internationally renowned cast includes Arap Bethke, Altair Jarabo, María Elisa Camargo, Cynthia Klitbo, Eduardo Yáñez and Rodrigo Guirao. The new series is packed with so much drama it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. It premieres on March 7 at 10 pm (9 pm central time). Juego de Mentiras begins with the disappearance of Adriana Molina (María Elisa Camargo) and all the clues point to her husband, César (Arap Bethke), as the main suspect. The stars of Juego de Mentiras speak exclusively to MundoNow Actors Altair Jarabo, María Elisa Camargo and Rodrigo Guirao spoke exclusively to MundoNow about their characters in Juego de Mentiras, making it clear that the show will be a massive success. Altair Jarabo plays Camila del Río, who is the daughter of Renata (Cynthia Klitbo) and Pascual (Eduardo Yáñez). She talks about her character: “It is a very different character from what I have played before. Camila is the daughter of a family with many privileges, with a lot of financial power and she has lived a little far away of reality, of life and the nature of those who surround her.”

Altair Jarabo talks about her character on the Telemundo thriller “She is going to discover throughout the story the nature of her parents, her brothers, her friend and partner. There are good things that come to light and there are bad things… We made a story where nothing can be taken for granted. Camila, despite her nobility, obviously finds love but surrounded by lies, intrigue and doubts, ”added Altair Jarabo. Maria Elisa Camargo plays Adriana Molin,a who disappears without a trace. For this reason, she cannot talk much about her role without revealing spoilers but she shared the following with MundoNow: “I play a lot with the theme of the mental health, that is, she is a person whose traumas and the shortcomings she has had in his life have changed her principles different and in reality there are no ‘comedy villains’ here.”

Maria Elisa Camargo has a key role “Everyone, like in the real world, we have our demons and our darkness but what happens is that this character of Adriana has this ingrained in her. I am the mother of a girl named Noelia (Camila Núñez), a little 8-year-old girl 8-9 years old. The way my character protects her, that is, the how she exercises motherhood,” Maria Elisa Camargo tells MundoNow Rodrigo Guirao plays Francisco del Río, a man surrounded by lies that drive him to do the same. He shared what it was like adapting to his character: “I felt it was super different from me, first he comes from a very wealthy, very powerful family and you have to imagine being born in that social context.”

Rodrigo Guirao talks exclusively about his character “He is the oldest son, the one who follows in the footsteps of the mother who is the one who leads the most important family business, but also complies with the mandate of having the girlfriend that mom wants. We all hide secrets, deceit. He is about to get married but he meets a woman who drives him crazy and this is the first time the character reveals all this and he wants to kick the table and he wants to throw everything overboard,” said Rodrigo Guirao. This is just a taste of what you will see on March 7 at 10pm-9pm on Telemundo when you watch the new thriller, Juego de Mentiras. The show also stars Patricio Gallardo, Alicia Machado, Alberto Casanova, Pepe Gámez, Gabriela Vergara, Beatriz Valdés, María Laura Quintero and Bárbara Garófalo and Aylín Mújica.