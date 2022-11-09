Mexican soccer player found gagged, tortured and murdered

Terrible news in the world of football!

Mexican soccer player Jonathan Muñoz found gagged, tortured and murdered.

The reason why this happened is unknown.

In just a few days the World Cup Qatar 2022 takes place, so in the coming weeks soccer will be the hot topic everywhere. However, some terrible news surprised and outraged lovers of this sport. A young Mexican soccer player was found gagged, tortured and murdered.

On October 31 the police in Cancun, Quintana Roo found the body of a man who was handcuffed and showed signs of violence in a park in Region 221. Days later, the body was identified and it was learned that he was part of the Pioneros de Cancún team, with almost 40 years of history in Mexican soccer.

Rest in peace Jonathan Muñoz

The soccer player found tortured and murdered was named Jonathan Muñoz. It was reported that he had been kidnapped one night before he was murdered. He was wearing a blue shirt, denim shorts and black tennis shoes. He had been shot in the head. He was gagged and tied hand and foot.

Muñoz was part of the lower teams of the Cancun Pioneers, who have not made an official statement on social media so far. According to Quinta Fuerza, relatives and friends of the young athlete said that he was not involved in any criminal activity, so they do not know why he was killed this way. (Filed as: They find a Mexican soccer player gagged and tortured)