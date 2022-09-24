32 nations will meet for the World Cup in Qatar, from November 20 to December 18.

Of these countries, 5 Latin-American nations will face the most powerful teams in the world.

Learn about the most anticipated matches of the Hispanic teams in the 2022 World Cup. On November 20, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will kick off one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world. Fans look forward to seeing footballers like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play in what, many assume, will be their last world tournament. In addition to these stars, Latin-American countries will be playing in the World Cup Qatar that will try to win with the perfect balance of talent, competitiveness and fair play. Find out which Latin-American countries will meet at the 2022 World Cup! Ecuador The Ecuadorian national team will have the honor of opening the FIFA World Cup Qatar when it faces the host team on November 20, as part of the activities of the preliminary round of group A, which also includes teams such as Senegal and the Netherlands. Ecuador’s appearance at the 2022 World Cup was controversial since, during the qualification process, the Ecuadorians requested the services of Byron Castillo, a player of Colombian nationality who was not authorized to participate in official matches. However, the appeal of Chile, a country that claimed Ecuador’s place in the World Cup Qatar, was rejected by FIFA.

Argentina is a global star Argentina is, perhaps, the Latin-American team with the best chance of advancing to the qualifying rounds of the World Cup Qatar 2022. They will have to beat Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, something that is a seemingly easy path for players like Lionel Messi. Argentina’s first match will take place on November 22. They will face the Saudi Arabian team at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, one of the most spectacular venues in the entire World Cup, with a capacity for 80,000 spectators.

Mexico The qualification process of the Mexican soccer team was somewhat complicated but, finally, the Mexicans managed to move on to Qatar to face rivals such as Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland, three teams that pose a great challenge for those led by Gerardo ” The Tata” Martino. With the absence of figures such as Javier “El Chicharito” Hernández, and with the retirement of legends such as Rafael Márquez, the Mexican soccer team faces one of its greatest challenges — moving on to the semifinal rounds, something that it has only been able to achieve twice in its history.

Costa Rica The qualifying round of this Latin-American country is complicated, at least on paper, as they will have to compete against powerful rivals such as the Spanish, Japanese and German teams, strong contenders for the title of world champions. Their first test will come on November 23, when they face Spain, the 2010 World Cup champion team. Their last World Cup match will be on December 1, against Germany, to define his pass to the next round.

Uruguay The Uruguayan team will play its first three games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 24, against South Korea and four days later will be on the field with the intention of beating Portugal, a team that got its ticket dramatically in March 2022. The main challenge for Uruguay, a team led by Diego Alonso, will need to beat Cristiano Ronaldo, the player who won six ballons d’or, who is in his fifth, and possibly last, World Cup.