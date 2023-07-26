Singer Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital due to severe blood clots.

The Grammy-winning artist collapsed while out with friends.

A source says her condition is «really serious». Tori Kelly is reportedly in «really serious» condition after being hospitalized on Sunday night. TMZ reported Monday that doctors found blood clots in the singer-songwriter's legs and lungs.

Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital after collapsing On Sunday night, singer Tori Kelly experienced a medical emergency at a dinner party in Los Angeles and was swiftly taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital by her friends, according to TMZ. Doctors at the hospital discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs. Additionally, there is concern that she might have clots around her heart. The singer has been in and out of consciousness while in the hospital. Vulture has reached out to representatives for Kelly for comment.

Tori Kelly’s successful career Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly gained recognition through YouTube and her appearance on the ninth season of American Idol in 2010. With a new manager, Scooter Braun, she signed with Capitol Records and released her debut album, Unbreakable Smile in 2015, earning a Best New Artist nomination at the 58th Grammy Awards. Her second studio album, Hiding Place, brought her immense success, winning two Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Song/Performance. Recently, Kelly made the move to Epic Records and is set to release her upcoming EP, this week, on July 28th.

Tori Kelly’s friends rushed her to the hospital Sources close to the Grammy-winning singer reported that while dining with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night, Tori Kelly experienced a rapid and irregular heartbeat. She eventually passed out and remained unconscious for a period of time. Wanting her to get the best medical care, Kelly’s friends decided to take her to Cedars-Sinai in West Hollywood instead of calling for an ambulance to transport her to a hospital downtown.

How serious is her condition? Doctors have found blood clots in Tori’s legs and lungs, and they are continuing to assess whether there are any clots affecting her heart. Throughout her hospitalization, the singer has drifted in and out of consciousness. As of now, there is not much more information about Tori Kelly’s condition. In the coming days, more updates are expected as doctors continue running tests.