Clown and comedian Brincos Dieras was rushed to the hospital in Detroit

Clown and comedian Brincos Dieras was rushed to the hospital.

It seems he had a health emergency before a performance in Detroit, MI.

He’s one of the most popular clowns in Latin America.

POPULAR TIKTOK CLOWN BRINCOS DIERAS IS HOSPITALIZED. The news that Roberto Carlo, also known as Brincos Dieras, has been hospitalized has spread through social media. He was forced to cancel his scheduled performance in Detroit, which was set to feature other artists as well.

Brincos Dieras gained immense popularity on TikTok, becoming one of the most popular comedians on the platform. As a result of his growing fame, he began organizing shows across different parts of the United States and had plans for an extensive tour.

BRINCOS DIERAS IS HOSPITALIZED

Comedian Roberto Carlo, popularly known as Brincos Dieras, delivered unfortunate news to his fans via Instagram and other social media platforms. He announced the cancellation of his scheduled event in Detroit, Michigan, citing health issues that required him to be hospitalized.

A press release shared by Elite Entertainment Group, responsible for managing his contracts and appearances, confirmed the postponement of the event in Detroit. «Due to health problems of the comedian Brincos Dieras, the event scheduled for today with Tito el Ranchero in the city of Detroit, Michigan, was postponed.»