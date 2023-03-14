Allegedly Mexican singer Lalo Mora was arrested (PHOTOS)

The arrest of a popular Mexican singer is reported.

It’s said that Lalo Mora was arrested on March 11, 2023.

Regional Mexican singer Lalo Mora seems to have gotten into serious trouble with the authorities. Last night an entertainment journalist with many followers reported that the singer had been arrested.

Although not much has been said about it and there is not enough information to verify it actually happened. We reveal what reportedly happened to the Laurita Garza and Mi Nueva Casa singer.

Allegedly Lalo Mora was arrested

Chamonic’s Instagram shared a photo of the singer and reported that Lalo Mora was allegedly arrested on March 11, 2023. However, not much has been said in this regard.

“In the early morning of March 11 at 2:30 am, the singer Lalo Mora was detained in Pico Rivera, Ca.,” reported Chamonic. Later, they revealed that the Mexican singer allegedly had to pay a fairly high bail to get out of jail.