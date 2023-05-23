Singer Francisco Carrasco Carrasco, better known as Curro Malena, dies at 77
Singer Francisco Carrasco Carrasco passed away at 77. The Flamenco star is better known as Curro Malena. How did the musician die?
- Singer Francisco Carrasco Carrasco passed away at 77.
- The Flamenco star is better known as Curro Malena.
- How did he die?
Francisco Carrasco Carrasco died at 77 in his house in Lebrija. He is better known in the music world as Curro Malena. Just two days before, the Seville Provincial Council had awarded him the Gold Medal of the Province for «the exceptional merits that his figure embodies for Sevillian and Andalusian culture.»
He was supposed to receive the award on June 6. Considered an icon in the flamenco world, fans and colleagues mourn his death.
How did Curro Malena die?
Favorite son of Lebrija, Curro Malena died from cardiovascular problems. He was born on July 11, 1945 and retired due to illness in 2018. Curro Malena worked with figures such as Antonio Mairena and Niño Ricardo.
He began to sing in the cotton fields, where he worked. At 19, he participated in the II Gazpacho de Utrera under the name Curro Paula.
Honoring his memory
The Lebrija City Council will host an Extraordinary and Urgent Plenary Session to declare three days of official mourning for the death of one of its Favorite Sons, an appointment that was granted to Francisco Carrasco in the year 2011.
On behalf of the city, mayor of Lebrija, Seville, Pepe Barroso, expressed his condolences to the family and friends for «such an irreparable loss», according to the Consistorio.
Curro Malena was decorated in his country
The Lebrijana flag will fly at half mast as a sign of official mourning. Holder of the Flamenco Singing Torch, Curro Malena has been and is considered one of the most distinguished representatives of flamenco in Lebrija and Andalusia.
According to infobae, as a lineage of the Los Malenos and Los Rumbos families, he began to sing very early. Heir to the Lebrija tradition within his family, he is linked to figures such as Antonio Mairena and Niño Ricardo.