Singer Francisco Carrasco Carrasco passed away at 77.

The Flamenco star is better known as Curro Malena.

How did he die?

Francisco Carrasco Carrasco died at 77 in his house in Lebrija. He is better known in the music world as Curro Malena. Just two days before, the Seville Provincial Council had awarded him the Gold Medal of the Province for «the exceptional merits that his figure embodies for Sevillian and Andalusian culture.»

He was supposed to receive the award on June 6. Considered an icon in the flamenco world, fans and colleagues mourn his death.

How did Curro Malena die?

Favorite son of Lebrija, Curro Malena died from cardiovascular problems. He was born on July 11, 1945 and retired due to illness in 2018. Curro Malena worked with figures such as Antonio Mairena and Niño Ricardo.

He began to sing in the cotton fields, where he worked. At 19, he participated in the II Gazpacho de Utrera under the name Curro Paula.