Family of singer Amaia Montero has news about her health (PHOTOS)
New information about the former member of La Oreja de Van Gogh. The worrying message that Amaia Montero wrote before "disappearing".
A month ago Spanish singer Amaia Montero upset her millions of fans and raised suspicions that the former member of Oreja de Van Gogh was going through a very bad time. Her appearance and a message she posted sparked concern.
In the photo, the La Playa singer looked unkempt, with no makeup and completely disheveled. Even more upsetting was the message she wrote: “If hope is the last thing that dies and I still haven’t lost her, what use is life to me?
What happened toAmaia Montero?
According to ABC Gente, after Amaia Montero’s alarming post, the media began to bother the singer’s family to find out if she was alright. Well, the thousands of messages from her fans on her Instagram account kept coming, telling her that she was not alone.
The singer's sister, Idoia Montero, finally broke her silence: "Amaia is not going through her best time." However, according to La Vanguardia, she was happy that people cared.
How is Amaia Montero
After all this, the singer disappeared and has not shared anything on social media. However, now the family of the Jueves singer has released new information about how she is a month after this controversy happened.
According to Excelsior, the singer's mother and her sister Idoia shared new information about how Amaia Montero is doing and they say that she is recovering. "She is doing better and she is fine," the source said.
Fans are concerned
After Amaia’s alarming post, people began to comment on what might be going on with the 46-year-old singer’s mental health. Well, let’s remember how just last year, Amaia Montero appeared looking very different.
She’s taking a break from music
According to Hola!, the former member of the group La Oreja de Van Gogh is in the care of her mother Pilar Saldías and her sister Idoia, in addition to having a good group of friends who have been with her supporting throughout her crisis.
In addition, the source also reported that the family prefers that she stay away from the stage and the spotlight for a while while she recovers. Just a few months ago, Amaia had announced a fifth new album: "It is her greatest dream and she is devoted to her job, that everything goes well," said her mother according to Hola magazine.