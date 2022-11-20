Family of singer Amaia Montero has news about her health (PHOTOS)

New information about the former member of La Oreja de Van Gogh.

The worrying message that Amaia Montero wrote before “disappearing”.

Fans worry about the artist.

A month ago Spanish singer Amaia Montero upset her millions of fans and raised suspicions that the former member of Oreja de Van Gogh was going through a very bad time. Her appearance and a message she posted sparked concern.

In the photo, the La Playa singer looked unkempt, with no makeup and completely disheveled. Even more upsetting was the message she wrote: “If hope is the last thing that dies and I still haven’t lost her, what use is life to me?

What happened toAmaia Montero?

According to ABC Gente, after Amaia Montero’s alarming post, the media began to bother the singer’s family to find out if she was alright. Well, the thousands of messages from her fans on her Instagram account kept coming, telling her that she was not alone.

The singer’s sister, Idoia Montero, finally broke her silence: “Amaia is not going through her best time.” However, according to La Vanguardia, she was happy that people cared. Filed Under: Amaia Montero health update