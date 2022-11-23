Shooting outside Dunkin’ Donuts in broad daylight leaves one dead

Gunshots in front of Dunkin’ Donuts in broad daylight.

A driver was shot but kept going until he crashed.

He stopped in front of a CTown supermarket.

SHOOTING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. Gun violence is taking over and people are no longer afraid to fire guns anytime, anywhere, as happened Monday when authorities reported a shooting in front of Dunkin’ Donuts in broad daylight, leaving one dead.

The New York Police Department reported that, on Monday around 4:50 in the afternoon, a man was shot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Bronx. The 29-year-old victim was killed.

According to local authorities, the victim, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Camry on the north side of the Major Deegan Expressway near Jerome Ave when shots rang out.

The man was shot in the shoulder just outside a Dunkin’ Donuts located in the Bronx, New York. The badly injured victim continued driving a couple of miles before crashing his car.