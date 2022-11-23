Shooting outside Dunkin’ Donuts in broad daylight leaves one dead
SHOOTING IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. Gun violence is taking over and people are no longer afraid to fire guns anytime, anywhere, as happened Monday when authorities reported a shooting in front of Dunkin’ Donuts in broad daylight, leaving one dead.
The New York Police Department reported that, on Monday around 4:50 in the afternoon, a man was shot outside a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Bronx. The 29-year-old victim was killed.
According to local authorities, the victim, whose name has not been released, was behind the wheel of a black Toyota Camry on the north side of the Major Deegan Expressway near Jerome Ave when shots rang out.
The man was shot in the shoulder just outside a Dunkin’ Donuts located in the Bronx, New York. The badly injured victim continued driving a couple of miles before crashing his car.
The driver crashed after being shot
After being shot, the driver continued two miles south until he ran out and struck several vehicles parked across the street from a CTown supermarket located on Sedgwick Ave. near W. 231st St. in Jerome Park.
Apparently his car overturned, according to the New York Daily News. Emergency services arrived at the scene and urgently transported the driver to New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, but his life couldn’t be saved.
Who was responsible?
For now, the authorities have not made any arrests in the case and are working to identify the shooter, which is why they have requested help from the public. If anyone has information about the shooting outside Dunkin’ Donuts, they are asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
All communications with the police are strictly confidential and you can also offer them valuable information through CrimeStoppers.nypdonline.org or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577, according to El Diario NY.