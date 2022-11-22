Chilling details of Colorado gay club shooting revealed

A gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Local authorities already knew the shooter was dangerous.

The suspect was identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich. A RED FLAG? Authorities reveal chilling details of the brutal shooting at a gay club in Colorado and it turns out that local authorities already knew the shooter was dangerous. Additional information about the criminal history of the suspect has come out. Around midnight Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. After the incident, the authorities confirmed five people were killed and at least 18 injured. Authorities later identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich. Chilling details of Colorado gay club shooter revealed Local authorities not only identified the 22-year-old man as the Club Q shooter, but they revealed that Aldrich had already been the subject of an incident in which even explosives experts and crisis negotiators had to intervene. A year and a half ago, Anderson Lee Aldrich is said to have threatened his mother with a homemade bomb. The situation required the intervention of experts who evacuated the residents of the surroundings while convincing the young man to surrender.

Did authorities ignore the red flags? No one was injured on that occasion, but far from being treated as a warning sign, the situation went unnoticed. In fact, there is no public record that charges for threats or kidnapping were filed against Aldrich after the incident. Gun control advocates have used Saturday’s shooting as an example to point out that in June 2021 the red flag law was ignored with potentially deadly consequences. In fact, neither the police nor the family activated this Colorado law that allows authorities to seize weapons and ammunition from a person if they are considered a danger.

Trying to prevent fatal shootings “We need heroes first: parents, coworkers, friends who see someone go down this path,” said state Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in a shooting at an Aurora movie theater and who worked to pass the 2019 red flag law. “This should have alerted them,” he added. With the red flag law, the authorities can take away the weapons of those people who are considered a danger to themselves or to the community, The Associated Press said. Basically, it is designed to try to prevent a tragedy like this.

About the shooting in Colorado Springs Aldrich, 22, entered Club Q with a long gun and began shooting inside the establishment before some customers restrained him, according to the Washington Times. Authorities tended to the wounds of the suspect, who is now in police custody. SEE STATEMENTS HERE. Did they ignore the warning signs? “This seems self-evident, if the mother knew he had guns,” Duke University sociologist Jeffrey Swanson, who thinks the tragedy could have been prevented, told the AP. “If you take guns out of the equation, the story could have had a different ending.” Chilling details of Colorado gay club shooting revealed