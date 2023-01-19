Shakira’s brother breaks his silence.

The Colombian singer’s new song humiliates Piqué and Clara Chía.

Does Tonino Mebarak enjoy the former soccer player’s suffering? Tonino Mebarak, Shakira’s brother and assistant, is enjoying Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía ‘s suffering after they betrayed his sister. Now he’s breaking his silence for the cameras of La Mesa Caliente who intercepted him outside the Loba singer’s house. For days, Piqué and Clara Chía have been in the eye of the storm since Shakira released her new song, which is untitled and was released under the name BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53 by producer Bizarrap. The song has broken records and caused a media war that has left the former soccer player and his partner in a bad place. Shakira’s brother was intercepted by the media Tonino Mebarak has always been by Shakira’s side, not only as a family member but also as a singer. On this occasion he decided to speak with the press before entering her home in Spai.n He offered his impression of the success of his sister’s song and how he has enjoyed her ‘revenge’ for Piqué’s betrayal. La Mesa Caliente published a video showing two journalists staked outside Shakira’s house as they run into Tonino Mebarak, who is entering. He smiles at them and offers his point of view about what his sister is experiencing.

Did Tonino Mebarak make fun of Piqué? “Everything’s going very well, celebrating the first global position, she’s very happy… well, first world position is very important, thank you very much,” Tonino Mebarak says with a smile on his face, clearly alluding to the fact that everyone in the family is happy with the repercussions of the song. In the comments of the La Mesa Caliente video, you can see how people also enjoy Piqué’s comeuppance: “Shakira’s brother only said that Shakira and the whole family are happy for the success of the song that came to be number #one.“ “Does anyone have to be with a person they don’t love out of obligation? What’s happening to us? The children are better now enjoying their separated parents and without fighting.” “Well, it hurts them because it’s nothing more than destroying the home of a couple of children.”

Piqué is still 'humiliated' by Shakira's song More people enjoyed Shakira's brother's reaction to the success of the song: "The point is that Piqué should have been more of a man and separated first, talk to her, show that there are no feelings anymore. But no, the very macho man brings the lover into the house, he doesn't respect the home or his family, and he still calls her his girlfriend." "She's clearly swimming in money." "Enjoy it, they deserve it after so much pain." It is evident that people are on Shakira's side because of everything that happened: "He mocked and betrayed the mother of his children and didn't respect his house and his children. What are they talking about? Gentlemen, Shakira took advantage and is reaping fruits for the pain caused." "This man also all his life, he has benefited from his sister, that is, everyone makes money." "The family is happy that she has come out of such an obvious mess."