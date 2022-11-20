Shakira is caught crying and now it’s said she won’t perform in Qatar

Was Shakira crying over Piqué?

It is said that she will not perform in Qatar.

More artists have said they won’t perform at the World Cup.

It has been a terrible time for Shakira because, while she was in a legal dispute over the custody of her children and dealing with Piqué’s new girlfriend, her father has also been sick. He was admitted to a hospital again but fortunately is out now. Life has become quite difficult for the Colombian singer.

Apparently Shakira was caught on video crying. The La Tortura singer was with some friends and the video was given to the Sálvame show.

Shakira is seen crying surrounded by friends

“She was bad, she was in a tracksuit and she looked sad,” said the witness who saw Shakira surrounded by friends. Supposedly the Colombian singer had received a call and when she hung up, the Monotonía singer burst into tears.

"Nobody was coming. She was with two friends and it was bad. She just hung up and she started crying, "added the witness. The images have begun to circulate on social media, worrying the singer's faithful followers. At this time the reason why she was crying is unknown. SEE THE VIDEO HERE