The kidnapping, torture and murder of Sergio Gómez

Sergio Gómez’s shocking murder. The vocalist of K-Paz de la Sierra died on December 2, 2007, after having been kidnapped at dawn while traveling on the Michoacán highway following a concert in that state.

Gomez was approached by a group of armed men while on his way to a show in Puerto Vallarta. One of the things that most shocked everyone regarding the case is the fact that the singer was kidnapped with other people, but they were all released in a matter of hours. Later, his body was found abandoned 10 kilometers from Morelia, Mexico. Find out the she terrifying details!

Who was Sergio Gomez?

Sergio Gómez was a singer and leader of the regional Mexican music band K-Paz de la Sierra. He was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, on September 22, 1973 and died in Michoacán, Mexico, on December 2, 2007, at the age of 34. Gómez became famous in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries for his music and his distinctive vocal style. He released several successful albums with K-Paz de la Sierra, including Pero te Vas a Arrepentir and Conquistando Corazones.

Sergio Gómez’s death was tragic and shocked his fans and the music industry in Mexico. He was shot to death in a motel in Michoacán, Mexico, by unknown persons. The investigation into Gomez’s murder is ongoing and no clear motive for his death has been determined.