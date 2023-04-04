The kidnapping, torture and murder of Sergio Gómez
It's been more than 15 years since Sergio Gómez's shocking murder. Find out everything about the kidnapping and torture of the K-Paz de la Sierra singer.
Sergio Gómez’s shocking murder. The vocalist of K-Paz de la Sierra died on December 2, 2007, after having been kidnapped at dawn while traveling on the Michoacán highway following a concert in that state.
Gomez was approached by a group of armed men while on his way to a show in Puerto Vallarta. One of the things that most shocked everyone regarding the case is the fact that the singer was kidnapped with other people, but they were all released in a matter of hours. Later, his body was found abandoned 10 kilometers from Morelia, Mexico. Find out the she terrifying details!
Who was Sergio Gomez?
Sergio Gómez was a singer and leader of the regional Mexican music band K-Paz de la Sierra. He was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, on September 22, 1973 and died in Michoacán, Mexico, on December 2, 2007, at the age of 34. Gómez became famous in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries for his music and his distinctive vocal style. He released several successful albums with K-Paz de la Sierra, including Pero te Vas a Arrepentir and Conquistando Corazones.
Sergio Gómez’s death was tragic and shocked his fans and the music industry in Mexico. He was shot to death in a motel in Michoacán, Mexico, by unknown persons. The investigation into Gomez’s murder is ongoing and no clear motive for his death has been determined.
The kidnapping of Sergio Gomez
On December 1, 2007, Sergio Gómez, together with the other members of K-Paz de la Sierra, gave a concert in Michoacán. He then traveled to Puerto Vallarta, where he had another concert. He was accompanied by Javier Rivera and Víctor Hugo Sánchez. All three men were kidnapped by an armed group whose identity is unknown to this day.
According to infobae, the disappearance of Gómez, during the early hours of December 2, surprised the public who was expecting him to give a press conference in Puerto Vallarta. However, the news of his kidnapping was reported, along with the surprising detail that Rivera and Sánchez had been released. Nothing was known about the singer until his body was found on a section of the Michoacán highway.
Sergio Gomez’s murder
Little is known about Sergio Gómez’s murder or why he was killed. His body indicated that his death was violent and painful. The macabre discovery and the photos of Sergio Gómez’s body confirmed that the K-Paz de la Sierra vocalist had been brutally beaten and he had signs of burns and strangulation.
His body had bruises on the chest and abdomen and his face showed signs of having been burned with cigarette butts. Since everything pointed to an execution, rumors surrounding Gómez’s death pointed to organized crime. Apparently, he had been ordered not to sing in Morelia, since a very powerful criminal group was there.
What is known about the culprits
The photos of Sergio Gómez circulated throughout Mexico and they also caused a great commotion in various parts of the United States, where he lived. Autopsy photos showed how authorities removed his remains from the bushes.
It is believed that a criminal group known as La Familia Michoacana was responsible for execution Sergio Gómez’s murder since it is believed, he had given a private concert to Los Zetas, a rival criminal group. This could have been the motive for the attack.