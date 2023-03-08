Search

Ángela Aguilar blows her top over accusations that she no longer sells out concerts (VIDEO)

By 
  • Ángela Aguilar responds to accusations.
  • Is it true that she no longer sells out her concerts?
  • The singer is criticized for her answer.

Ángela Aguilar blows her top over accusations she can’t sell out concerts. The talented singer decided to break her silence after recent claims that she no longer sells out her events. It was a few days ago when the “concern” was raised among the fans of the Aguilar family.

However, it seems that the Agonía singer was bothered by the fact that people think that fewer people attend her concerts than they used to so she responded quite forcefully. However, she ended up being harshly criticized…

Ángela Aguilar blows up over accusations about poor ticket sales

Ángela Aguilar explodes after accusations
PHOTO: TikTok

The Tu Sangre en mi Cuerpo singer is back in Mexico after spending her vacation in France. Angela was intercepted by the paparazzi, who quickly asked her about the controversy over poor ticket sales at her concerts.

The daughter of talented singer Pepe Aguilar looked quite uncomfortable when she was asked about this. However, her reaction and what she said sparked even more criticism.

What did Ángela Aguilar say?

Ángela Aguilar explodes after accusations
PHOTO: TikTok

Angela was asked about this issue after it was claimed that only 15% of the tickets for her concerts were sold. She finally responded to the rumors. “You’d better go to the show and see how tickets aren’t being sold,” she began.

“But the truth is that I feel truly lucky, content and happy and free and smiling, I am here in Mexico. I’m going to eat tacos, I’ve been eating French food for ten days, I need something spicy,” said the granddaughter of singer Flor Silvestre.

She was harshly criticized for her statements

PHOTO: TikTok

TikTok users thought Angela’s statements were ‘arrogant’, and people were quick to criticize the way she responded. “It’s unbearable, almost torture 10 days in France.” “10 days in France, what a torture.” “She is always so ‘humble.’”

“French food, always so humble, the lady.” “Every time you open your mouth, you mess up, you need someone to control the interviews, to be told what to say and when not to speak.” “A true Mexican doesn’t go to that concert.” “Don’t Argentines eat tacos?” These are some of the comments that Pepe Aguilar’s daughter has received.

Today
