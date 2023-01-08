Chilling details of the K-Paz de la Sierra singer’s autopsy.

Shocking images resurface.

What did Sergio Gómez’s autopsy reveal?

Almost 15 years after his death, “chilling” details about Sergio Gómez’s murder resurface. Today we tell you about the lead singer of K-Paz de la Sierra’s autopsy and even show him lying in his coffin.

According to El Diario NY, on the night of his disappearance, December 2, 2007, K-Paz de la Sierra performed with singer Joan Sebastian at the Morelos stadium in Michoacán. At the end of the event, Gómez and his companions boarded three vehicles and headed for Puerto Vallarta.

Sergio Gómez’s autopsy

The vehicle in which singer and businessmen Víctor Hugo Sánchez and Javier Rivera were traveling was intercepted by armed groups at the Salamanca exit in front of the Erandeni neighborhood. The businessmen were released after a few hours and the singer’s whereabouts were unknown.

Later, authorities found a strangled and burned body that turned out to be Sergio. He was found dead in an area near the community of Chikimitio, about 10 kilometers northwest of Morelia, Michoacán.