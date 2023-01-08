The autopsy of Sergio Gómez of K-Paz de la Sierra (VIDEO)
Chilling details of the K-Paz de la Sierra singer's autopsy. Shocking images resurface. What Sergio Gómez's autopsy reveal?
Almost 15 years after his death, “chilling” details about Sergio Gómez’s murder resurface. Today we tell you about the lead singer of K-Paz de la Sierra’s autopsy and even show him lying in his coffin.
According to El Diario NY, on the night of his disappearance, December 2, 2007, K-Paz de la Sierra performed with singer Joan Sebastian at the Morelos stadium in Michoacán. At the end of the event, Gómez and his companions boarded three vehicles and headed for Puerto Vallarta.
The vehicle in which singer and businessmen Víctor Hugo Sánchez and Javier Rivera were traveling was intercepted by armed groups at the Salamanca exit in front of the Erandeni neighborhood. The businessmen were released after a few hours and the singer’s whereabouts were unknown.
Later, authorities found a strangled and burned body that turned out to be Sergio. He was found dead in an area near the community of Chikimitio, about 10 kilometers northwest of Morelia, Michoacán.
The singer’s body showed signs of torture
There was speculation about his death which is why details of his autopsy, and even the coffin that Mexican singer Paulo Sergio Gómez Sánchez (better known as Sergio Gómez) was buried in, are now coming to light.
Las Noticias México reported that the third agent of the Public Ministry of the common law, Sidartha Reyna García said that the autopsy showed that Gómez’s body showed signs of torture, since his genitals had been burned and that, in effect, the singer died by strangulation.
The K-Paz de la Sierra singer was strangled
This story was confirmed by the autopsy after several members of the band identified him, among other things, by the unforgettable tattoo of a black panther on his left arm.
In medical terms, it was revealed that the K-Paz de la Sierra singer died as a result of mixed means of suffocation by bronchial aspiration of blood content and a ‘tragic’ strangulation with multiple traumas
Images of Sergio Gómez in his coffin resurface
And if that was not enough, Rolamix points out that images of the singer’s last goodbye have resurfaced. Well, a recording of his funeral showed the body of the duranguense singer in his coffin is circulating on social media.
In the clip you can see the coffin surrounded by family, colleagues, fans and the priest who led his mass. While the priest begins to sprinkle holy water on the coffin, he asks a man in a black suit to open it. During the seconds that it was open, photos were taken of Sergio Gómez’s face. Click here to see the video.