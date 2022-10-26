Sandra Vidal from ‘Rica, Famosa, Latina’ attacks Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend
Sandra Vidal attacks Vicente Fernández Jr.'s girlfriend. Sandra Vidal from Rica, Famosa, Latina shocks social media users.
- Sandra Vidal attacks Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend.
- Pablo Montero’s ex attacks Mexican women.
- Sandra Vidal from Rica, Famosa, Latina shocks social media users.
After a four-year break, the sixth season of Rica, Famosa, Latina returned to the small screen. It began on October 16 and the show has already given viewers much to talk about. The cast includes Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Sandra Vidal along with new faces Mariana González, Kimberly Flores and Marcela Iglesias.
The controversy continues during every episode of the popular Estrella TV show. Now Sandra Vidal, who attacked Mexican women, has again attacked Mariana González, Vicente Fernandez Jr.’s girlfriend.
Sandra Vidal causes a stir on social media for criticizing Mariana González
This is not the first time that she attacked the girlfriend of the son of Charro de Huentitán. Let’s remember that before Rica, Famosa, Latina officially started, Pablo Montero’s ex, Sandra Vidal, gave people a lot to talk about by saying that Mariana González was transgender.
Now the Argentine actress has caused a stir on social media for criticizing Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend’s looks. This happened when she saw her in person for the first time after starting the Rica, Famosa, Latina.
Sandra Vidal of Rica, Famosa, Latina attacks Mariana González for her physical appearance
This was revealed on Rica Famosa Latina’s official Instagram account. They shared a short reel of how Sandra Vidal’s first impression upon seeing the Mexican influencer and model. It was not good.
Sandra Vidal appears in a red dress with elegant hair and makeup. Later they show the part where Mariana González comes into one of the places where the cast is living together.
The Argentine actress attacks Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend and Mexican women
“Oh how cute! Another little Mexican who comes tighter than a stuffed matambre, siliconite here and siliconite there, little here and little there,” Sandra Vidal said when she saw Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend for the first time. She not only criticized her but all Mexican women.
“Luzelba’s friends are all like them, ugly women, full of surgery and who always find a billetudo dinosaur,” said Pablo Montero’s ex when she met the “Mexican Kim Kardashian” for the first time. Filed Under: Sandra Vidal Mariana González
Internet users attack Sandra Vidal
Given this, Instagram users didn’t waste any time commenting on the post. While some defended Sandra’s position Vidal, there were those who did not like her behavior.
“Sandra is so out of line.” “Sandra has something against Mexicans.” “She is super envious of the others.” “We love you Sandra.”” She speaks as if she had no surgeries and was so natural.” “Hahaha envious old woman as she is all skinny.” ” That lady doesn’t like her.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Sandra Vidal Mariana González