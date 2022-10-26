Sandra Vidal attacks Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend.

Pablo Montero’s ex attacks Mexican women.

Sandra Vidal from Rica, Famosa, Latina shocks social media users.

After a four-year break, the sixth season of Rica, Famosa, Latina returned to the small screen. It began on October 16 and the show has already given viewers much to talk about. The cast includes Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Sandra Vidal along with new faces Mariana González, Kimberly Flores and Marcela Iglesias.

The controversy continues during every episode of the popular Estrella TV show. Now Sandra Vidal, who attacked Mexican women, has again attacked Mariana González, Vicente Fernandez Jr.’s girlfriend.

Sandra Vidal causes a stir on social media for criticizing Mariana González

This is not the first time that she attacked the girlfriend of the son of Charro de Huentitán. Let’s remember that before Rica, Famosa, Latina officially started, Pablo Montero’s ex, Sandra Vidal, gave people a lot to talk about by saying that Mariana González was transgender.

Now the Argentine actress has caused a stir on social media for criticizing Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend’s looks. This happened when she saw her in person for the first time after starting the Rica, Famosa, Latina.