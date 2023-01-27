Sad news in the Hispanic entertainment world.

Singer Héctor Rey dies.

‘El Guaraguao de la Salsa’ was 54 years old.

As of now, no more details have been revealed about the cause of Héctor Rey’s death or if he suffered from any illness. Héctor Rey, also known as ‘El Guaraguao de la Salsa’ has passed away at 54 years of age. He is remembered for songs such as Te propongo, Ya no es lo mismo and Tan enamorado.

According to El Financiero, the singer was hospitalized on Tuesday, January 24, as he said he was in severe pain. Unfortunately, he died on Wednesday, January 25. It didn’t take long for fans and friends to say their last goodbyes. May he rest in peace.

Mourning Héctor Rey’s death

Born on September 26, 1968 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Héctor Rey made his music debut when he was just a young man as part of the band Salsa Fever, where he worked as a singer. One of his most popular albums is Al Duro, which went on sale in 1991. He adapted to the new times and promoted his albums on Spotify.

“Te propongo, a song that I wrote for Héctor Rey, today I mourn his passing and I remember him with this song, fly high Héctor Rey, RIP friend,” wrote composer Mimí Ibarra. His other songs include: Ay amor, Una noche más, Todavía and Te voy a saciar de mí. (Filed as: Salsa singer Héctor Rey dies at 54 years of age)