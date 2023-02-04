Rodner Figueroa enjoys success after leaving Telemundo.

Will he return to television?

Rodner says that his opinion about Shakira has increased his followers. Last November it was announced that various layoffs were taking place at Telemundo, from the morning show Hoy Día, hosted by the charismatic Adamari López to Al Rojo Vivo, where host Rodner Figueroa was one of the personalities to leave the television network. After five years hosting Telemundo’s evening show, Al Rojo Vivo, with María Celeste Arrarás, Rodner Figueroa also fell victim to the changes made by the company. Now it seems that the sun has shone again for the TV presenter. Rodner Figueroa enjoys success after his departure from Telemundo Despite being involved in so many controversies, Rodner Figueroa earned the love of the people and they have shown that they want to see him back on the small screen. Now it seems they were heard since the host has received surprising news. The former Venezuelan host has shared on social media that he has received an offer to return to television. It should be noted that he is currently in Colombia where he was hired for an important event as a fashion designer. Filed Under: Rodner Figueroa returns television

Rodner Figueroa returns to television? As he usually does, Rodner Figueroa conducted a brief interview for Carlos Ochoa’s Instagram account where he announced that he’s had an offer to return to Hispanic TV. This comes after content that he has created for social media after his departure from Telemundo has become popular. After having a chat with Carlos Ochoa while he was at the Colombiatex fair, Rodner Figueroa was asked if he would like to return to television. To the surprise of many, the Venezuelan host said that he had already received an offer. Filed Under: Rodner Figueroa returns television

The Venezuelan host got a new job offer “If I’m honest, they already called me to do television,” revealed Rodner Figueroa and later said what he did about it. “What happens is that due to a contractual issue and things that I cannot shared on the subject, I decided not to accept it and I believe that the audience migrated from the small screen to the screen of mobile phones, tablets and computers.” “My largest audience is on social networks. It is what I have concentrated on and they have grown enormously, for example, Shakira’s song, a million and a half people saw it, perhaps more so far, and suddenly 150,000 people watch you on television. When you put it on a scale, it is more profitable for you to be on your social networks,” added the former Telemundo host. Filed Under: Rodner Figueroa returns television.

Rodner says that his audience has grown more on social media than on TV And despite the fact that the Venezuelan is passionate about communicating, he has recognized that he is happy and very focused being an entrepreneur and designer of his clothing line and his coffee 5Gotas, two highly successful projects. Reactions immediately appeared on Carlos Ochoa’s post. “Rodner Figueroa is a great connoisseur of entertainment, I like to see his criticism and analysis of show business on Facebook.” “He looked better before.” “What is missing on Telemundo and Univisión.” “What a good interview.” “Do not mention SHAKIRA is already lost.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Rodner Figueroa returns television