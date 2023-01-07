The unforgettable wedding of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman
Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman's wedding. The Venezuelan singer got married in Argentina. What happened at this celebration?
On January 8, 2022, Venezuelan singer Ricky Montaner married Argentine model Stefi Roitman. Just a few days before their first anniversary, the ceremony that took place at the Haras Dok in Buenos Aires is remembered.
The wedding comes after the celebrities had been dating for two years. This relationship began virtually and few imagined that it would lead to the altar. The celebration took place in an imposing construction erected in the middle of the field in the Exaltación de la Cruz district.
The wedding of Ricardo Montaner’s son took place on Saturday, January 8, and the party was a great show, since there were many fabulous guests, including influencers and singers. Lele Pons was one of the notable attendees.
The couple followed strict COVID protocols. It was also revealed that Ricky’s now wife, Stefani Roitman, confessed that she was made to sign a confidentiality agreement and the guests were prohibited from taking pictures.
There was tight security
The location of the venue where the wedding took place was initially said to be secret so the media wouldn’t know about it. Similarly, security was so strict that guests were asked not to enter with their cell phones — they had to keep them in lockers until they left, according to infobae.
There was a tight security operation to keep the wedding of the son of popular singer Ricardo Montaner a secret. Photographers and television cameras were outside the building. Despite this, images of the happy couple were shared on social media.
There some cases of COVID
There were approximately 400 guests and all were subjected to the security measures at the entrance. According to El Universo, the Argentine model’s best friend couldn’t attend because she tested positive for COVID.
Given this situation, the guests who did not enter were escorted back to their hotels. There were several celebrities did attend, including artists Sebastián Yatra, Tini, Manuel Turizo, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Emilia Mernes, Oriana Sabatini, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner.
The bride’s dresses
Bride Stefi Roitman wore three different dresses in different styles. She wore the first one to walk down the aisle with Ricky. It was made of raw silk, with a cinched waist and a cathedral-sized tulle mantilla.
The second dress was for the reception and beginning of the party. It was a Jorge Rey dress with a V-neckline and flower appliqués embroidered with beading and a tulle skirt. The last one was an incredible strapless, sheer mini dress, accompanied by sneakers.