The unforgettable wedding of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman’s wedding.

The Venezuelan singer got married in Argentina.

What happened at this celebration?

On January 8, 2022, Venezuelan singer Ricky Montaner married Argentine model Stefi Roitman. Just a few days before their first anniversary, the ceremony that took place at the Haras Dok in Buenos Aires is remembered.

The wedding comes after the celebrities had been dating for two years. This relationship began virtually and few imagined that it would lead to the altar. The celebration took place in an imposing construction erected in the middle of the field in the Exaltación de la Cruz district.

Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman’s wedding

The wedding of Ricardo Montaner’s son took place on Saturday, January 8, and the party was a great show, since there were many fabulous guests, including influencers and singers. Lele Pons was one of the notable attendees.

The couple followed strict COVID protocols. It was also revealed that Ricky’s now wife, Stefani Roitman, confessed that she was made to sign a confidentiality agreement and the guests were prohibited from taking pictures.