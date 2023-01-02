Alejandro Chabán is no longer hiding his relationship (PHOTO)
Businessman Alejandro Chabán looks happy on social media. He decided to show off his love to everyone. Friends and fans congratulated him.
A few weeks ago, the businessman and former host decided to show off how well things are going with his relationship to his more than 1.4 million followers. We’re talking about Alejandro Chabán, who is no longer hiding his relationship.
The 41-year-old writer revealed in an Instagram post who had stolen his heart, also confirming the suspicions that revolved around him and his sexual orientation.
“Fall in Miami,” wrote the Venezuelan businessman along with a photo of himself and his partner, a handsome man, who is known in the United States for his work in the real estate industry. His name is Alejandro Jiménez.
In the photograph you can see the remarkably happy couple enjoying the beach in Miami, bare-chested and having fun on what appears to be a vacation getaway with the ocean as a backdrop.
People congratulate Alejandro Chabán
So far, the post has more than 7,000 “likes”, most of which were thanks to reactions of family, friends and faithful fans of the creator of the popular weight-loss method, “Yes You Can!”
In addition, hundreds of people commented: “Why do you look more handsome than ever… it’s just very simple.” “Super handsome, you make a good couple.” “What a beautiful couple.” “I like them both.” and “Long live love,” to highlight a few.
Even Francisca sent the couple a message
The happy couple received a remarkable number of congratulations when they announced their romance, including those from their famous friends, who apparently already knew about the couple.
“Beautiful, I adore you,” wrote the presenter Francisca, who has a new and controversial look and is known to have a close friendship with Alejandro Chabán, since at some point they worked together.
Alejandro Chabán confirms suspicions
Finally, entertainment personalities such as Maurico Mejía also left tender messages for the couple on their post: “I love you guys,” the Mexican actor wrote affectionately.
For a long time, speculation grew around Alejandro Chabán’s sexual orientation and with his recent posts showing off his new love it is clear that, for the writer, businessman and artist, this is something that doesn’t bother him in the least.