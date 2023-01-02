Alejandro Chabán is no longer hiding his relationship (PHOTO)

Businessman Alejandro Chabán looks happy on social media.

He decided to show off his love to everyone.

Friends and fans congratulated him.

A few weeks ago, the businessman and former host decided to show off how well things are going with his relationship to his more than 1.4 million followers. We’re talking about Alejandro Chabán, who is no longer hiding his relationship.

The 41-year-old writer revealed in an Instagram post who had stolen his heart, also confirming the suspicions that revolved around him and his sexual orientation.

Alejandro Chabán is no longer hiding his relationship

“Fall in Miami,” wrote the Venezuelan businessman along with a photo of himself and his partner, a handsome man, who is known in the United States for his work in the real estate industry. His name is Alejandro Jiménez.

In the photograph you can see the remarkably happy couple enjoying the beach in Miami, bare-chested and having fun on what appears to be a vacation getaway with the ocean as a backdrop.