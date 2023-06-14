Republican Rep. María Salazar shuts down Jorge Ramos on ‘Al Punto’

Repbulican Rep. María Elvira Salazar shuts down Jorge Ramos.

The exchange has gone viral on social media.

Was Jorge Ramos humiliated? An exchange between Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar and Jorge Ramos has gone viral. Things got heated when Salazar talked over Ramos during an interview. Javier Romero tweeted a clip of the contentious interview between the Florida Rep and the Mexican journalist. Rep. María Elvira Salazar shuts down Jorge Ramos María Elvira Salazar appeared on Univision’s Al Punto, hosted by journalist Jorge Ramos. She came on the show to discuss immigration issues. In the clip, María and Jorge are discussing this when Ramos says: «Honestly, it has been the Republicans who have blocked immigration proposals in the United States Congress.»

Jorge Ramos pointed out Republicans have blocked immigration reform in Congress Salazar responded: “Obama and Biden both had the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House and they did nothing. Here now when President Biden arrived, he had the House of Representatives, which is what burns me the most. The Democratic party has promised and has not delivered, the Republican party has promised nothing.» As the interview became more heated, Ramos shot back: «They have blocked immigration proposals in the event the border cannot be closed and that border is impossible to close.»

Rep. Salazar continued to defend her position María Elvira said bluntly: «Don’t be fooled, here President Biden had the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House and they forgot about the immigrants, about helping all those who are in the dark.” Jorge Ramos asked: «Are the Republicans going to support this?» She answered emphatically: «I’m sure that I’m gaining support within my party, because of what I just told you, because the border is unsustainable and because hands are needed. But let no one be fooled that the immigration issue is one of the most toxic and both parties use these poor people who are in the dark, no more.»

Internet users commented on the exchange The interview caused a stir on social media because of the tense back and forth. Many felt the Congresswoman shut down Jorge Ramos. «Spectacular how Maria Salazar silenced the leftist Jorge Ramos… Maria explains the usual thing: The Republican party doesn’t promise you anything, but the Democrats promise heaven and earth to immigrants and they never deliver, they only use them.»