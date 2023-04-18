Camila Araiza opens up about her sexual orientation.

Raúl Araiza’s daughter shared an emotional message on Instagram.

She gushed about her new love at last year’s Pride March. Each year in Mexico City, thousands of people gather to celebrate Gay Pride and the LGBT+ community. Last year, Raúl Araiza’s beautiful daughter Camila, opened up to her Instagram followers. Camila said she felt “complete and free”, because she had met a very special person and was in love with a beautiful girl with whom she attended the gay pride march in Mexico City last year. Raúl Araiza’s daughter comes out Twitter The children of TV hosts are always scrutinized by their parents’ fans. However, few are as open about their personal lives as Raúl Araiza’s daughter. At 26, Camila Araiza wrote: “Dear diary, once again I feel complete and free, loved and grateful to all the souls who accompany me today to celebrate unconditional love in all its forms. I am no longer afraid of being ME!!!!”

Camila introduced her partner Twitter Camila Araiza attended the gay pride parade and introduced her partner: “It’s hard for me to pigeonhole myself, specify myself, explain myself, justify myself!!! Well, I’m more than a name, age, gender, more than a body! I owe everything to myself because that is self-love and that is my greatest mission.” “There is a very strange society on this planet, but we are becoming more resilient and aware, that gives me a lot of hope for those little seeds that will reincarnate here, leaving them with a softer world. Today I understand that I have been everything, that gender doesn’t exist, it’s only a body that we use to experience this experience called life, that the only origin of our being is universal love!” she wrote along with a series of photographs.

Raúl Araiza’s daughter said she has found her soulmate Twitter Camila Araiza’s girlfriend accompanied her to the gay pride march. They shared a series of photos from the parade where they appeared kissing, and she wrote: “We are souls and we love souls!!! Today I found a soul just like mine and yes, this exists!!! We are and we come from the same.” “I felt so many emotions that I almost fainted on the march and they had to give me a coquita. Very overwhelming!!! But other than that it was my first pride and I celebrated to the fullest!!! I love all my friends. Loving always!!!!! -Cam,” she ended the post.

People show their support Instagram After posting about going to the gay pride march, the 26-year-old received hundreds of messages: “I love you, thank you for sharing these two special days with me.” “How beautiful you are.” “I love you.” “Happiness to see you living so free.” “Always loving in freedom!!!!” “I love you like you have no ideaaaaaaa.” “I love you very much, I love knowing you love completely, free and awake. In celebration of your little flames of fire.” “Hahahaha your cute coquita Cam, happy pride.” “You look free and happy, love and light, beautiful Cami.” “I love you very much, very much.” “Souls we are and souls we love. I love you.”