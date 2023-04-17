Interesting facts about gay rights

The things that you may not know

The battle for end injustice

Gay, straight and everything in between — we can all learn from Gay Pride. On June 24, President Obama officially declared NYC’s Stonewall Inn — the site of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots that sparked the gay rights movement — a national monument.

He stated, “Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights. I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country, the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one.” In honor of this milestone we are celebrating 13 life lessons you can learn from attending a Gay Pride parade.

8. We’ve Come a Long Way Baby

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states and this year President Obama designated the first national monument honoring the LGBT movement.

7. Gay Pride: Strength in Numbers

Obama said it perfectly, “Out of many we are one.” And so did Hillary when she wrote, It Takes a Village.