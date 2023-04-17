13 Life Lessons You Can Learn from Gay Pride (Part 2)
Gay, straight and everything in between — we can all learn from Gay Pride. On June 24, President Obama officially declared NYC’s Stonewall Inn — the site of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots that sparked the gay rights movement — a national monument.
He stated, “Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights. I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country, the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one.” In honor of this milestone we are celebrating 13 life lessons you can learn from attending a Gay Pride parade.
8. We’ve Come a Long Way Baby
On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states and this year President Obama designated the first national monument honoring the LGBT movement.
7. Gay Pride: Strength in Numbers
Obama said it perfectly, “Out of many we are one.” And so did Hillary when she wrote, It Takes a Village.
6. We’ve Still Got a Long Way to Go
Discrimination is still rampant. Remember Kim Davis, the clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the Supreme Court ruling? In an election year it’s especially important to support candidates who will fight for everyone’s rights.
5. Support Your Gay Community
The Stonewall Inn was just a bar in the West Village that was popular with the gay community there and it sparked a national movement that continues today.
4. Ditch Labels
Don’t be confined by labels that may be put on you and don’t be too quick to label others. No one fits into just one box.
3. Girls Will be Boys & Boys Will be Girls
Forget same-sex couples, at a Gay Pride parade you will see genders bent beyond recognition. And you’ll see how freeing that can be!
2. Gay Pride: Meet Challenges Head-On
Don’t hide who you are because you think it’s easier avoid making waves. Meet challenges head-on with your whole self and you’ll be amazed by what you can accomplish.
1. Embrace Life
You only get one life, so don’t spend it pretending to be something you’re not or judging those who are different. Embrace all the weirdness that makes life so interesting.