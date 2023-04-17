We can all learn from gay pride

Here we share some history

The battle for rights

Gay, straight and everything in between — we can all learn from Gay Pride. On June 24, President Obama officially declared NYC’s Stonewall Inn — the site of the June 28, 1969 Stonewall riots that sparked the gay rights movement — a national monument. He stated, “Stonewall will be our first national monument to tell the story of the struggle for LGBT rights.

I believe our national parks should reflect the full story of our country, the richness and diversity and uniquely American spirit that has always defined us. That we are stronger together. That out of many, we are one.” In honor of this milestone we are celebrating 13 life lessons you can learn from attending a Gay Pride parade.

5. Pride

Old, young; fat, thin, decked out and bedazzled or sporting nothing but a G-string and a smile — you’ll never see a more diverse group of people. But they’ve got one thing in common. They’re all proud of who they are!

4. Tolerance

Even though same-sex marriages have only been legal nationwide for a short time, it’s still hard to imagine that it was less than 50 years ago that police were raiding gay bars.