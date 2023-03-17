Purina dog food recall expanded due to elevated vitamin D levels
The recall was expanded after Purina learned that an outside supplier made a production error. The food was only distributed through veterinary clinics in the US.
Nestle had already released a statement about Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental on February 8. The recall was due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in the food.
On March 10, the company released another statement regarding two other batches with high levels of Vitamin D. The company says the food should not be consumed by any dog because it could be harmful. They say to destroy the food and request a refund.
How could the recalled food harm dogs?
According to the statement issued by Nestlé Purina PetCare, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental, should not be consumed under any circumstances. The high amount of vitamin D could seriously harm dogs.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but its consumption in high levels can cause damage to your pet’s health depending on the level and duration of exposure. It can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and renal dysfunction.
What should you do if you have the recalled food?
Nestlé Purina PetCare says the recalled product is: Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8lb and 20lb Bags, UPC Code 38100 19190 of 8 pounds and 38100 19192 of 20 pounds; and finally Production code, first 8 characters equal to 2213 1082 (NEW) 2214 1082 (NEW).
The company stresses any remaining product you have should be discarded. Veterinarians should remove it from their inventory and if you notice any of the symptoms in your pet, consult your vet.