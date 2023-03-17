Purina dog food recall expanded due to elevated vitamin D levels

Purina Pro Plan dog food recall is expanded.

Purina issued a statement regarding elevated vitamin D levels.

The food could be harmful if consumed over time.

Purina dog food recall expanded. Nestlé Purina PetCare issued a statement about one of their dry dog food products. The affected food could contain a potentially harmful level of vitamin D.

The recall was expanded after Purina learned that an outside supplier made a production error. The food was only distributed through veterinary clinics in the US.

Nestle had already released a statement about Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental on February 8. The recall was due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in the food.

On March 10, the company released another statement regarding two other batches with high levels of Vitamin D. The company says the food should not be consumed by any dog ​​because it could be harmful. They say to destroy the food and request a refund.