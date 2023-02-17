Piqué talks about Shakira: These “have been difficult months” (VIDEO)

Gerard Piqué is interviewed by popular TikToker John Nellis.

His surprising revelations! Piqué talks about Shakira. After more than a year and a half since Shakira and Piqué’s scandalous breakup, the former Spanish soccer player has finally broken his silence in an interview with Irish TikToker, John Nellis. It is common knowledge the relationship did not end well at all, as more secrets about Piqué’s alleged infidelity come out every day. Now, he not only talked about his career, he also cleared up some doubts about his personal life. Piqué mentions Shakira in an interview with John Nellis Gerard Piqué had a rather intense chat with Irish TikToker John Nellis. The popular influencer talks about football and sports-related issues, so he did not hesitate to invite the famous Barcelona footballer to chat with him. Although the interview was focused on sports, there was a moment when more personal details of Piqué’s life began to emerge. That is when he addressed the issue of what it’s been like to deal with all of the controversy surrounding him and his ex.

Piqué says it’s been difficult Piqué told John Nellis that this has been difficult for him: “The last few months have been difficult for me, I needed to disconnect and go on vacation. I have not seen any game (of the World Cup), only the final, and not the entire game.” “I still haven’t talked to Messi after winning the World Cup,” he told John Nellis during the interview. Although Piqué did not point to Shakira as being responsible for these difficult months, he did mentioned her on another occasion.

Piqué mentions Shakira for the first time since their breakup! Although the 35-year-old former soccer player did not mention Shakira specifically, or the songs that she has composed for him in recent months, he did mentioned her regarding another issue. Nellis asked Piqué about who the most famous person that he has saved in his contacts, and whether or not he or she is in the world of sports. The Spaniard did not hesitate to answer that it’s his ex: “I would say that Shakira, it could be her,” he replied. This was the first time that he mentioned the Me Enamoré singer by name.

Was he upset? Immediately Pique added: “I’m thinking followers, Instagram. If it is someone who is not related to soccer. If it is about football, Cristiano, he is the most followed in the world,” People immediately commented: “Surely it was ‘complicated’ because his infidelities were always forgiven.” “How horrible.” Piqué earned much contempt after rumors he cheated on Shakira and even more so when he confirmed his relationship with Clara Chía Martí.