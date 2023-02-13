Search

Lyn May says she supports Shakira and dedicates a song to Piqué: “You are a playboy” (VIDEO)

  • Another song about Piqué has been released.
  • Lyn May lashes out at the footballer for cheating on Shakira.
  • The star said she supports Shakira.

On Imagen’s De Primera Mano, Lyn May said that supports Shakira in the face of all the controversy regarding Piqué. In fact, she dedicated her own song to the footballer. During her appearance on the show, the star did not miss the opportunity to attack him.

After the release of Shakira’s collaboration with BZRP, the Colombian singer has begun to receive support from her fans. Now Lyn May joins the list of people who publicly stand up for her.

Lyn May says she supports Shakira

Lyn May declared she was on Shakira's side in the face of her ex-partner's infidelity scandal and lashed out at Piqué
PHOTO Twitter

Lyn May recently appeared on De Primera Mano where she took the opportunity to bring up the subject of Piqué’s alleged infidelity. The star lashed out at the ex-soccer player. “I am angry because he wants to be president of Barca, he grabbed the niece of one of the owners of Barca, because he wants to be president. It is not love. He is a Gigolo, he is a playboy, he is a bastard.”

Lyn May got laughs from those present with her unfiltered comments regarding Piqué. She also took advantage of the moment to flatter Shakira: “I admire her very much.” After that, she announced that she would sing her new song dedicated to the former soccer player.

Lyn May dedicates a song to Piqué

Lyn May decided to come out in defense of Shakira and dedicated a song to Piqué
PHOTO Twitter

The actress asked the show’s guitarist to move closer to her before starting the song that she explained was dedicated to Piqué for what he did to the Colombian singer. “This song goes to p*nche Piqué.”

“I didn’t like you when I met you, but over time I fell in love with you. I didn’t care knowing that you were a playboy, I wanted to change your life by filling you with love. Liver, that’s what you are. gigolo, well, sell your pleasures,” Lyn May began. “Little boy, you really don’t want anyone, little boy, exploiter of women.” TO SEE LYN MAY’S VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Entertainment
Celebrities
