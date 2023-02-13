Another song about Piqué has been released.

Lyn May lashes out at the footballer for cheating on Shakira.

The star said she supports Shakira.

On Imagen’s De Primera Mano, Lyn May said that supports Shakira in the face of all the controversy regarding Piqué. In fact, she dedicated her own song to the footballer. During her appearance on the show, the star did not miss the opportunity to attack him.

After the release of Shakira’s collaboration with BZRP, the Colombian singer has begun to receive support from her fans. Now Lyn May joins the list of people who publicly stand up for her.

Lyn May says she supports Shakira

Lyn May recently appeared on De Primera Mano where she took the opportunity to bring up the subject of Piqué’s alleged infidelity. The star lashed out at the ex-soccer player. “I am angry because he wants to be president of Barca, he grabbed the niece of one of the owners of Barca, because he wants to be president. It is not love. He is a Gigolo, he is a playboy, he is a bastard.”

Lyn May got laughs from those present with her unfiltered comments regarding Piqué. She also took advantage of the moment to flatter Shakira: “I admire her very much.” After that, she announced that she would sing her new song dedicated to the former soccer player.